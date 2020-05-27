HUNTINGTON — Early voting for Cabell and Wayne county residents, as well as residents in the rest of West Virginia, begins Wednesday, May 27.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Cabell County residents can report to Milton City Hall or the Cabell County Courthouse to vote. Voting will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, except Saturday, where it will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting will continue until June 6.
Though it is not required, voters are encouraged to protect themselves by bringing their own masks, gloves and sanitizing agents. Elements of social distancing are expected to occur, including markings to help manage a 6-foot distance in certain areas.
Voting for Wayne County residents will begin at 8 a.m. on the first floor of the Wayne County Courthouse. Voting times from Monday through Wednesday and Friday are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Thursday acting as a late period from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting on Saturday will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As with Cabell County, early voting will continue until June 6.
The Wayne County Courthouse will be marked with a series of arrows to help guide voters in a single, straight path that will avoid crossing paths with other individuals, described as leading the voter “through one end of the courthouse and out the other.” Social distancing will be maintained by voting staff, and dividers will be provided to voters.
As with Cabell County’s early voting, though it is not a requirement, voters in Wayne County are encouraged to bring their own masks and other protective measures if they want to do so. Voting staff will be wearing masks and gloves.
Despite concerns and precautions over the coronavirus, the voting process itself is not reported as having changed significantly in comparison to previous years.
Those wanting to vote but who do not want to do so at a physical location may apply to participate with an absentee ballot. The application must be sent by June 3. Information about the absentee ballot and how to apply can be found at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.wv.gov, under the elections tab.
According to information from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, of the 1,228,900 registered voters in West Virginia, 20.3% have requested to participate by absentee ballot. Of those, 135,726 voters — 11.1% — have already cast their absentee ballot.
Sample ballots, which were printed last week in The Herald-Dispatch, are now available to voters online at apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/SampleBallots. To make full use of the sample ballots, individuals must provide the number for their voting precinct.