NAME: E. Jay Marcum
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates 19th District (part of Wayne County)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Prichard
AGE: 50
EDUCATION: Ceredo-Kenova High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mobile equipment safety trainer for Austin Industrial Inc.
FAMILY: wife Kathy, sons Mario and Mason, parents E J and Brenda Marcum
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a third-generation Wayne Countian and am raising my fourth. Having two kids currently in Wayne County schools and a business in Prichard since 1999 allows me to see the needs of our communities firsthand. My goals are to make our county better in every area possible if elected.
QUESTION: Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
“My position starts with the original mandates of these regulations. Many were placed on businesses and could not be achieved for lots of reasons. In many cases the technology didn’t exist, forcing a number of them to close completely. These regulations need to be reevaluated probing for better balance everyone can agree on.”
OTHER CANDIDATES: Marcum faces Republicans Jason Stephens and Derrick Evans in the May 12 primary election.
