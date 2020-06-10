Here are the names of candidates leading in vote totals as of Wednesday. Canvassing will begin Monday, June 15.
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D) — 117,795
Donald J. Trump (R) — 194,975
U.S. Senator
Paula Jean Swearengin (D) — 68,888
Shelley Moore Capito (R) — 170,436
U.S. House 1
Natalie Cline (D) — 45,017
David McKinley (R) — 64,789
U.S. House 2
Cathy Kunkel (D) — 50,414
Alex Mooney (R) — 49,198
U.S. House 3
Lacy Watson (D) — 16,308
Carol Miller (R) — 39,110
West Virginia Governor
Ben Salango (D) — 72,364
Jim Justice (R) — 131,131
West Virginia Attorney General
Isaac Sponaugle (D) — 84,112
Patrick Morrisey (R) — 172,477
West Virginia Agriculture Comm
Bob Beach (D) — 81,074
Kent Leonhardt (R) — 113,586
West Virginia Auditor
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D) — 156,089
John McCuskey (R) — 169,577
West Virginia Secretary of State
Natalie Tennant (D) — 175,600
Mac Warner (R) — 176,915
West Virginia Treasurer
John Perdue (D) — 170,519
Riley Moore (R) — 166,997
WV Supreme Court Division 1
Tim Armstead — 151,755
WV Supreme Court Division 2
William R. “Bill” Wooton — 115,668
WV Supreme Court Division 3
John A. Hutchison — 137,681
West Virginia State Senate 5
Robert Plymale (D) — 11,847
Charles R. “Chad” Shaffer (R) — 5,425
West Virginia House of Delegates 16 (3)
Sean Hornbuckle (D) — 4,301
Anna Lewis (D) — 2,371
Dakota Nelson (D) — 2,355
Daniel Linville (R) — 2,621
John Mandt Jr. (R) — 2,377
Mark Bates (R) — 2,140
West Virginia House of Delegates 17 (2)
Chad Lovejoy (D) — 3,167
Jeannette M. Rowsey (D) — 2,815
Matthew Rohrbach (R) — 3,048
West Virginia State House 18
Paul David Ross (D) — 1,392
Evan Worrell (R) — 1,691
West Virginia State House 19 (2)
Ric Griffith (D) — 2,125
David Thompson (D) — 1,237
Derrick Evans (R) — 2,160
Jason Stephens (R) — 1,073
Cabell County Board of Education (2)
Skip Parsons — 5,797
Alyssa Bond — 4,088
Cabell County Commission
Billy Wayne Bailey (D) — 6,550
Nancy Cartmill (R) — 6,397
Cabell County Magistrate
DIVISION 1: Chris Sperry — 14,429
DIVISION 2: Mike Woelfel — 15,027
DIVISION 3: Danne Vance — 14,058
DIVISION 4: Kim Wolfe — 7,960
DIVISION 5: Dan Ferguson — 13,921
DIVISION 6: Michael “Mike” McCarthy — 8,660
DIVISION 7: Dan Goheen — 14,079
Huntington Mayor
Steve Williams (D) — 3,964
Scott Caserta (R) — 1,135
Huntington City Council
District 1
Joyce Clark (D) — 289
Tyler Bowen (R) — 304
District 2
Stephanie Heck (D) — 102
Todd Sweeney (R) — 107
District 3
Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh (D) — 63
None filed (R)
District 4
Jennifer Wheeler (D) — 714
Jeff Ward (R) — 343
District 5
Teresa Johnson (D) — 421
None filed (R)
District 6
Holly Smith Mount (D) — 510
William A. Dawson Jr. (R) — 242
District 7
Mike Shockley (D) — 336
Luke Brunfield (R) — 211
District 8
Pat Jones (D) — 202
Linda Blough (R) — 123
District 9
Ally Layman (D) — 215
Dale Anderson (R) — 192
At-Large (2)
DuRon Jackson (D) — 1,822
Bob Bailey (D) — 1,445
David Harrington (R) — 1,636
Joshua M. Garnes (R) — 1,424