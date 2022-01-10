Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings

The West Virginia 2022 election filing period is from Monday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 29 (applications must be postmarked by that date).
Due to redistricting after the 2020 census, the West Virginia Senate and West Virginia House districts have been redrawn and have new numbers.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Here are the current filings, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's website. Candidates who filed locally might not show up on the list yet. To add or remove a candidate, email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Incumbent Alex Mooney.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
Incumbent: Eric Tarr (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
Incumbent: Mike Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 8 (northern Putnam, eastern Jackson, Roane, Clay)
Incumbent: Richard Lindsay (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE (Redistricted in 2020, the 100 seats are now in single-member 100 districts. All 100 seats are up for election.)
House District 18 (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Johnnie Wamsley of Point Pleasant.
House District 19 (northern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo.
House District 20 (central Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 21 (southern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 22 (northern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 23 (southern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House House District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 25 (western Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 16 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington.
Republican Filings:
House District 26 (southcentral Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 17 delegate Chad Lovejoy of Huntington.
Republican Filings:
House District 28 (northern Wayne County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 19 delegate Josh Booth of Kenova.
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 30 (northern Lincoln County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 32 (most of Boone County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Mary Neely, district 2; Charles Shaw, district 2; and Rhonda Smalley, district 4.
Nonpartisan Filings:
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Jim Morgan (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Michael J. Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
CABELL FAMILY 6 COURT JUDGES (3)
Incumbent: DIVISION 1: Jason Spears; DIVISION 2: Patricia Keller; DIVISION 3: Jara Howard.
Nonpartisan Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Johnita Jackson, Union District; Missy Perry Hall, Butler District; and Dennis Ashworth, Ceredo District.
Nonpartisan Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Kenneth Adkins (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
WAYNE FAMILY 7 COURT JUDGE
Incumbent: Sean Maynard
Nonpartisan Filings: