HUNTINGTON — A special filing period to fill a vacant Cabell County Board of Education seat will open Aug. 1 and will be voted on during a special election in November.
The seat was left vacant when former board member Garland “Skip” Parsons died at 82 in March.
The Board of Education appointed Dennis Caldwell to fill the seat temporarily until a special election takes place Nov. 8, lining up with the 2022 general election.
The newly elected individual will serve until 2024, when Parsons’ term would have expired.
People who plan to run for the seat can file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office or the Cabell County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 1-23.
The Cabell County Board of Education is a five-member nonpartisan body elected by voters. No more than two members from the same magisterial district may serve at the same time, and there are three districts in Cabell County.
Because both Alyssa Bond and newest board member Joshua Pauley are in District 3, District 3 candidates will not be eligible for the vacant seat. Board member Mary Neely represents District 1, and Rhonda Smalley represents District 2.
The link to a map showing the new magisterial districts drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle can be found at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office’s website.
Candidates must also be a resident of the county, not serve as a teacher or service personnel in Cabell County schools, not hold another public office or be part of a political party’s executive committee.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED/TASC diploma.
A full list of requirements can be found at the Cabell County Schools website.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the most successful board members are those who are willing to work together to provide opportunities for success for every student and will bring their perspective to improve Cabell County schools.
“Each of our board members brings with them unique talents and perspectives, helping to create a well-rounded team. The job of a board member is no doubt challenging and requires great strength of character, but it can also be one of the most rewarding public service roles available today,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
