IRONTON — Fayette Township trustee Mike Finley won a five-person Republican primary for Lawrence County commissioner, according to unofficial totals from the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Finley finished with 2,306 votes, defeating Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., with 1,623 votes. Brian Pinkerman, a Rome Township trustee, finished third with 1,467 votes, former Sheriff Tim Sexton had 1,385 votes, and Lester Brumfield finished a distant fifth with 142 votes.
No Democrat filed for the four-year seat on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. Barring an unlikely write-in campaign, Finley will take office next January.
Finley couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a proposal to increase the county sales tax by a half-percent was rejected by a nearly 2 to 1 margin by voters in the primary.
The proposal to increase the county sales tax to 7.75% was defeated by a total of 5,531 votes to 2,895.
The vote likely means the state will withdraw its offer to put up $16.8 million to help build a new, 200-bed jail east of Ironton at the site of a former cement plant.
The new jail would have replaced the existing overcrowded and outdated jail on South 5th Street across from the Lawrence County Courthouse. The jail, built in 1972, was designed to hold 52 prisoners. Current state space requirements call for only 27 prisoners to be held there. The county currently spends $1 million per year to house prisoners at other Ohio jails.
In another race, the result of a proposed Ironton recreation levy renewal for five years remains uncertain. The levy had 731 votes in support of the issue, while there were 731 votes against it.
The totals could change during a canvass of votes in about 25 city precincts later this month.
