IRONTON — A number of fire levies are on this fall’s general election ballot in Lawrence County on Tuesday, including the renewal of a half-mill levy for Collins Career Center.
“It’s nothing new,” said Adam Pettis, superintendent of the vocational school at Getaway.
The property tax will generate more than $500,000 for improvements and supplies for the 570 high school students attending Collins, as well as more than 1,000 people attending adult education classes.
The money will help pay off renovations at the vocational school that started in 2014. It also covers the cost of supplies for both adult and high school programs at the vocational school, Pettis said.
“We have 570 high school students in our programs this year,” Pettis said. “That’s the highest it’s ever been.”
None of the money will be used for salaries, he said.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout in support of the levy,” he said.
Other levies on Tuesday’s general election ballot include renewal of one mill fire protection levies in Rome Township and Upper Township, renewal of a two mill fire protection levy in Fayette Township and renewal of a police levy in Chesapeake.
The village of Proctorville is seeking renewal of a 2.5 mill current expenses levy and renewal of a 1.5 mill fire levy. Perry Township, meanwhile, is seeking a one mill fire protection replacement levy.
An issue on the ballot is a Weymouth Hill event venue, a local option issue that includes Sunday sales. Only voters in Upper 3 will vote on the issue, which would allow liquor sales for a business that could host weddings and special events at Weymouth Hill.
Also on the November general election ballot are township trustee races, school board races, and village and city council races.
Polls will be open at all 84 precincts in Lawrence County on Tuesday, Election Day, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.