This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
For two terms, I have been a member of the Cabell County Board of Education. While I am a resident of Barboursville and have worked within Cabell County School system for 48 ½ years, I still enjoy taking part in the matters of our county’s public education. As a non-partisan candidate, I am hoping to continue the opportunity to be a member of the Cabell County Board of Education for another term.
My top priorities are to give all children a quality education and continue the free breakfast and lunch program within a clean safe environment. I want to see that we can do more for all special needs children, such as more life-skills programs, and to have more technology within more schools. I also fully support and believe in the County Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP), which includes no consolidation for our existing schools, creating new buildings, repairing existing buildings, and to hire and keep top-quality teachers. Without this plan, we would not have a good educational system.
During the terms I have served as a Cabell County board member, so much has been done for our county. We have recouped $7.5 million, and over 3 million meals have been supplied to feed our students and we have provided lunches to students for the past two summers. By providing these free meals to students, we have seen dropout rates decrease and graduation rates increase significantly. This is a tremendous achievement!
Cabell County has spent $50 million on reconstruction consisting of new classrooms, man traps, a football field at Milton Middle, an auditorium, cafeteria, bathroom and teachers’ workrooms at different schools across our county. Over $3.5 million has been spent on iPads, Chromebooks and 65-inch monitors within the technology field to provide our schools with the tools they need to successfully teach our students. Lastly, 23 psychologists and counselors have been hired in the wake of the opioid problem within our county.
Our students are ever in the forefront, because they are our future. They need advocates and people to help them through this world. I only hope that my role and voice as a board member can change the future of not only our current students but our future students as well.