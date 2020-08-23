Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee will hold the grand opening of their 2020 GOP Headquarters from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at 924 5th Ave. in Huntington.

Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will be in attendance. Some West Virginia House members and local Republican candidates will also be in attendance, and their signs and literature will be on hand free to the public. Trump signs, flags and other related items will be available for purchase.

The event also will serve as a Trump Campaign MAGA Meet-Up in conjunction with the kickoff of the Republican National Convention that evening. Cabell County delegates to the national convention are Daniel Linville, delegate at-large, and Cabell GOP Chairwoman T-Anne See, 3rd Congressional District.

