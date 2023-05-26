The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Manchin

Bipartisan political group, No Labels, is mounting a well-funded effort to field a “unity ticket” for the 2024 presidential race and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, is among the names being considered as potential candidates.

CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., this week said there is merit to the idea of a third political party and indicated he will continue to be involved in the movement to find a middle ground in American politics.

The New York Times reported this week that a bipartisan political group, No Labels, is mounting a well-funded effort to field a “unity ticket” for the 2024 presidential race and Manchin is among the names being considered as potential candidates.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

