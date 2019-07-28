HUNTINGTON — When it comes to wielding power and influence in American politics, money talks in several ways, and statewide elections are no exception.
According to a November 2018 data analysis by The Associated Press, last year candidates for statewide offices raked in roughly $2.2 billion in campaign contributions, almost equaling the $2.4 billion collected by U.S. House and Senate candidates.
The report revealed that "the list of the largest contributors across all state-level elections is dominated by self-funded candidates." Nine candidates for governor last year spent more than $10 million on their own campaigns.
Such large numbers are especially significant considering the reality that in the U.S., the candidate who raises and spends the most money wins his or her race the vast majority of the time. While The Washington Post reported in 2014 that the candidate with the most money in congressional races in the U.S. wins the election over 91% of the time, an analysis of gubernatorial elections across all 50 states from 2001-16, as reported last year by Follow The Money, revealed that incumbent governors specifically lost just 3% of races described as "monetarily non-competitive," compared with 24% who lost races against challengers who were "monetarily competitive."
However, for West Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith, whose campaign outraised every other gubernatorial campaign in the state combined in the last quarter, the primary goal has never been simply about winning.
"Sometimes you have to make decisions based on what you really believe rather than what you think is going to get you the most votes or the most money," Smith said, "and we decided early on that regardless of the strategic ramifications, we are not going to take corporate money, because we want a government independent of special interests."
Smith's campaign for governor is part of a broader coalition of constituents and candidates known as West Virginia Can't Wait, which aims to build a working-class movement to change the power structure in West Virginia so that people most affected by issues in their communities are the ones making influential decisions about those issues.
In the last quarter, Smith's campaign received nearly 2,500 small donations, more than each of the candidates received in West Virginia's last Democratic gubernatorial primary in 2016. Smith's campaign raised over $146,000 last quarter, with roughly $39,000 collected from donations of $250 or less and around $71,000 from donations of $250 up to $2,800.
The grassroots fundraising of Smith's campaign provides a stark contrast to that of the other top-known gubernatorial candidates in the state, including former Democrat-now-Republican Gov. Jim Justice and his primary challenger, Republican businessman and former West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary Woody Thrasher.
Justice and Thrasher garnered a combined total of 21 small donations in the last quarter - Justice 13 and Thrasher eight - with the bulk of each of their funding coming from their own money. Last quarter, Justice loaned his own campaign more than $131,000, as Thrasher spent nearly $375,000 toward getting himself elected. In 2016, Justice loaned his own campaign roughly $3.85 million.
Discounting self-funding and loaning, Smith's campaign raised over $50,000 more than the campaigns of Justice and Thrasher combined in the last quarter, with Justice receiving roughly $58,000 in contributions and Thrasher collecting around $36,000.
Smith said the fundamental differences in fundraising strategies and results between the campaigns is indicative of the reality that West Virginians are ready for "a different kind of government" - one he says more accurately and consistently represents their own values and interests.
"We need an electoral system in which having a lot of money or having a lot of friends with money does not make you more able to run for office. I want a world where what qualifies you for running for office is the service you can provide to the people in your neighborhood and community," Smith said. "Right now, far too many people are simply priced out of politics, and that is a tragedy for a representative democracy."
If U.S. and West Virginia citizens were allowed the political power to make important decisions in their own government, money would have been removed from the political system a long time ago, but such is not the reality of modern politics, Smith said.
"We see policy after policy that doesn't make any sense, and that's because those policies aren't a representation of the people in our state; they're a representation of a handful of people playing the game of politics with big stacks of money," he said. "That's what we have to change."
While studies on such dynamics in state politics are relatively rare, a data analysis of donor demographics throughout the 2018 national election cycle, conducted by independent nonprofit organization Open Secrets, provides weight to Smith's sentiment regarding key players in modern American politics. The analysis found that "a tiny, elite" group, comprised of just 0.47% of the country's population, is regularly responsible for more than 70% of all individual contributions to candidates, PACs, parties and other groups.
To avoid raking in contributions from such big-money donors, and with the goal of engaging and involving as many West Virginians as possible in their movement, Smith's campaign has utilized a unique organizing and fundraising strategy from the beginning, Katey Lauer, Smith's campaign manager, said.
The campaign conducted about 800 one-on-one conversations with residents throughout the state and hosted three statewide meetings before officially announcing in November last year to receive input from locals about how to build long-term political infrastructure, Lauer said.
"We did a lot of work to gather wisdom, advice and input before the campaign even officially launched," she said. "Our kickoff strategy was informed by all those conversations."
Since announcing last year, Smith's campaign has hosted 92 public town halls and events throughout the state and participated in more than 450 visits to union halls, recovery programs, churches and various other community gatherings.
Lauer said the campaign's grassroots strategy and small-dollar fundraising achievements are representative of the movement's - and Smith's - accountability to everyday working people.
"That's how politics works - the people who give you money are the people you are accountable to," she said.
Lauer also encouraged voters to contrast the strategizing, organizing and fundraising of Smith's campaign to those of his opponents.
"I think what the campaign finance report reveals is that our opponents are primarily accountable to themselves and, in many cases, to company CEOs who have shared business interests with them, which is just another way of being accountable to themselves," Lauer said.
One of the most prevalent lessons to be learned from Smith's campaign is of the faultiness and inaccuracy of what many consider to be conventional wisdom in modern politics, Lauer said.
"Conventional wisdom is focused on maintaining the power and the teams that already exist in politics. We are actually interested in a very different project, which is attempting to get a lot more people legitimately invested and engaged in the political process," she said, "and conventional wisdom does not work to achieve that goal."
Primary examples of such conventional wisdoms about politics include the sentiments that candidates must spend money on out-of-state consultants, bring in staffers from Washington, D.C., and court corporate donors to have any serious chance to win, Lauer said.
"Because we have an all-West Virginian staff, we've been able to build relationships, trust and connections and be true to our values in a way we wouldn't have otherwise been able to," she said.
While campaigns like Thrasher's have already spent upward of $90,000 on political advertisements, Lauer said, Smith's campaign has spent roughly that same amount on its staff and only about $100 on advertisements in local newspapers.
Lauer said she believes the current influence of big money in politics is a significant factor into why so many people have abandoned politics altogether.
"It reveals that who politics is designed to be for is people who already have a lot of wealth, so I think our choosing a strategy that is more aligned with our values also speaks to people and is a part of why it's possible for us to fundraise this way," Lauer said. "Our strategy and our values are aligned."
Such an alignment of strategy and values is one capable of defying partisan divisions to form a movement much larger than, and not dependent upon, winning any single election, Smith said.
"It matters a lot to us that this campaign is not being led by me; it is being led by hundreds of people," he said. "We don't believe any one politician can save us - not Jim Justice, not Woody Thrasher, not Joe Manchin and not me. We don't need a king when we have a movement."
The West Virginia Can't Wait movement has constituency teams in all 55 counties in West Virginia and is running roughly 43 candidates up and down state ballots.
Other individuals whose campaigns have filed finance reports for the second fundraising quarter, making them eligible for a 2020 gubernatorial bid:
- Former Del. Michael Folk, a Republican from Berkeley County, collected around $14,000 in contributions, including over $3,600 from more than 80 individual contributions of $250 or less, in addition to a beginning balance of over $9,000 from last quarter;
- Army veteran and former Division of Highways employee Charles Sheedy, a Republican, collected zero contributions;
- Republican Shelby Fitzhugh, of Martinsburg, reported zero outside contributions, with around $775 of in-kind donations to her own campaign;
- Democrat Jody Murphy, of Parkersburg, who has worked for organizations in Pleasants County like the Area Chamber of Commerce, raised $75 in addition to a remainder of $325 from last quarter;
- Buckhannon native attorney Erika Kolenich, a Libertarian, collected $950 last quarter from four individual contributions.
The campaign of senior Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, who previously served as governor from 2005-10 and has reportedly been mulling over another gubernatorial bid in recent months, filed a report of zero contributions in the second quarter, in addition to a beginning balance of around $8,300 from last quarter.