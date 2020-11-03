HUNTINGTON — As Cabell County residents took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election, some were pleasantly surprised there were no lines.
“I was stunned that I could walk right in,” said Mary Simpson, a retired Huntington resident, after voting at City Hall. “I don’t think I went over the 30-minute meter. This was just pop in, pop out.”
Simpson said she originally thought there would be lines out the door when she went to vote, but she then remembered early voting would affect how many people had to show up on Election Day. She told her kids that she thought even if there was a line where she votes, it could not be too long.
“I kept saying to my kids, and they had all voted in different ways but early, that I don’t see how it could be a long line with all the millions of people who have already voted,” Simpson said.
According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, 153,509 absentee ballots had been requested statewide by close of business Monday. Another 253,243 ballots were cast during early voting throughout the state.
Craig Miller, 60, of Huntington, said he was slightly concerned about lines because his son-in-law waited about three hours in Indianapolis, Indiana, to vote, but said he was in and out of the polling location within 10 minutes.
Miller said he would have waited even if there was a line because he thinks it’s important to take advantage of the right to vote.
“We live in a land where (voting is) a privilege,” Miller said. “It’s a privilege to be able to vote, and you might not agree with somebody’s politics, but you have the opportunity to vote for somebody else.”
While Miller said he tries to vote in every election, only opting out some years because of work schedules, Sierra Knight, 26, said this year was her first time voting.
Knight said she chose to vote in the 2020 general election to support people who she believes are at risk of losing their rights.
“To be honest, my vote is to cancel out a wrong vote,” Knight said. “A vote for the LGBTQ community, for women’s reproductive health, for people of color — it’s a vote for them.”
Knight said she was happy to walk into her polling location, but she was not surprised by the lack of lines because she knew more people had opted to vote early or mail in their ballots. She also said it was nice for the location to have free hand sanitizer and masks for potential voters who needed them to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while voting.
As of the close of business Monday, 141,233 absentee ballots had been returned. All other absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Tuesday and will be counted if received in time for canvassing Nov. 9.