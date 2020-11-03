HUNTINGTON — Incumbent Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, a Republican, swiftly moved toward a victory Tuesday night over Democratic challenger Billy Wayne Bailey.
As of 11 p.m., vote totals showed Cartmill leading with 21,812 votes to Bailey’s 12,971.
Bailey, currently the director of Recovered Solutions, had said his experience was needed on the commission.
“Because of my service in the Legislature, and my position as deputy secretary in the Department of Veterans Assistance, I’m uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Cabell County during these challenging times,” he had said in a statement to The Herald-Dispatch.
Cartmill, 77, of Barboursville, pledged to continue to be responsive to the needs of county residents.
In other county races, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and Assessor Irv Johnson all ran unopposed.