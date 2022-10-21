HUNTINGTON — One incumbent and one new politician are running for the 27th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the general election.
Incumbent Democrat Ric Griffith, 73, and newcomer Republican Jeff Maynard, 58, are competing for the 27th District, which covers northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County.
Griffith is finishing his first term in the House of Delegates, and he said on reflection, he was upset with the lack of communication and not fully reading proposed bills from representatives in both parties.
“One of my frustrations as an elected official is the lack of dialogue, helpful dialogue, between the parties,” he said. “We need to look at West Virginia issues as our issues to solve together. And it’s frustrating to me that that does not happen more. I’ve met wonderful people on both sides of the aisle in Charleston. But I’ve also been frustrated by the tendency by many elected officials to not even read the bills.”
Maynard, running for the first time for the House of Delegates, said he is “sick and tired” of misrepresentation from some representatives. Maynard said he believes there are political figures who say they will represent their constituents but lose sight of what the constituents need after they are elected.
If he’s elected, Maynard said he wants the Legislature to be full of representatives the voters can trust.
“The number one thing, if I don’t accomplish anything else at all whatsoever, I would like, someway, somehow, for a measure of integrity to return to the Legislature,” he said.
“People typically don’t believe anything anymore, not just the Legislature. But when it comes to politics, I think that too many people have their trust somewhat taken advantage of, if that makes sense, so I would like to see the representatives in the Legislature take a genuine concern for their constituents over anything else.”
Griffith and Maynard both want to find ways to make West Virginia more attractive to businesses and decrease population loss, but it could take time, they said.
They said keeping residents in the state and attracting new ones would require investing in projects like broadband and the state’s educators, improving infrastructure and developing plans to combat drug abuse in the community.
Griffith said the Legislature should work with experts in these subjects, as not every representative is knowledgeable in the best ways to improve.
“Making West Virginia better is never going to be easy, and it’s going to require long-term planning and thoughtful consideration of hundreds of issues that may not be within the realm of understanding of every elected official, so we need to talk to experts, we need to work together and we need to do so in a positive way that promotes our state,” he said.
Maynard said he believes in a “handup” rather than a “handout,” meaning he wants resources to be available for those in need, but he does not want the resources to be abused.
“Everybody at some point in their life needs help; I don’t care who they are. I would be one of the very first ones in line to get anybody help that needs help, but our system has developed people to just sit back and receive a handout. I don’t believe in a handout,” he said. “If you’re in need, that’s one thing, but if you depend upon it for your lifestyle, that’s not right.”
Candidate questionnaires covering topics such as the legalization of recreational cannabis, education, the foster care system and more can be found on The Herald-Dispatch website under the “Elections” tab.
The general election is Nov. 8.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.