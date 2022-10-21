The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — One incumbent and one new politician are running for the 27th District seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the general election.

Incumbent Democrat Ric Griffith, 73, and newcomer Republican Jeff Maynard, 58, are competing for the 27th District, which covers northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County.

