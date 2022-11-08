HUNTINGTON — A political newcomer was unable to unseat an incumbent for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 26th District seat.
In unofficial totals and with all precincts reporting, Democrat Sydnee Smirl McElroy had 2,189 votes to the 2,865 votes cast for incumbent Republican Matthew Rohrbach.
The race pitted doctors against each other — Rohrbach, a delegate with years of statehouse experience, and McElroy, an internationally known podcaster with roots and a life based in Huntington.
Rohrbach said he was pleased voters had the faith for him to continue to represent the area.
“I have worked hard to turn the economy of the state around and work on health issues in our state and a pledge to continue doing that in a leadership role,” he said. “I hope I can continue to bring more and more business to West Virginia.”
Rohrbach said in his seven years as a delegate, he has focused on easing medical costs, as well as taking on issues with foster care and economic development. He spent time on the House’s Health Committee, working on issues regarding medical care, reducing the costs of insulin and other prescriptions, hospitals and more.
While working as a family doctor and teaching students and residents through Marshall Health, McElroy said her favorite work is the volunteer hours she puts into the community.
She campaigned on a promise she would not answer to political action committees.
While campaigning, McElroy said many of West Virginia’s issues can be solved by building a better public education system, which includes better pay and insurance for teachers, as well as better recruitment.
Rohrbach said a more vibrant economy would fix many of the state’s issues. He said that is already happening through new economic development going on statewide, including the Nucor steel mill near the Mason-Cabell county line. Rohrbach said the state now needs to build a skilled workforce to take those jobs.
Rohrbach said his biggest push during his next term will be expanding W.Va. 2 along the Ohio River through Cabell and Mason counties to keep up with economic development.
“We have the river, we have the rails, and now we need roads,” he said.
While progress has been made in the foster care system, Rohrbach said the state needs to reduce placing children in homes out of state and recruit more attorneys to represent foster children.
With the opioid crisis ongoing, McElroy said people with substance use disorder, their children and families need to have more holistic options to heal together.
Rohrbach said in recent years, bills have passed to build the recovery infrastructure, but the Legislature needs to strengthen the enforcement of patient brokering laws and pass future regulations to control recovery housing.
“We’ve done some, but we have to continue work to do that," he said. "I believe that is very important for the Cabell County area in particular.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
