HUNTINGTON — Established Democrat incumbent Mike Woelfel will face newcomer Republican Melissa Clark on Nov. 8 for a seat in the 5th District of the West Virginia Senate.
Woelfel, an attorney who has experience as a prosecutor and juvenile judge, said his skill set and experience allow him to contribute to the betterment of his community. While he has been in politics for less than 10 years, Woelfel said he felt it was a way to give back to a community that has given so much to his family.
“More specifically, what I’m looking for is, first, economic development. And by economic development, I mean retention of good jobs and recruiting well-paying jobs in Cabell and Wayne counties,” he said.
Woelfel said while it is difficult to get his bills to pass in the Legislature due to the Republican supermajority, since taking office in 2014 he has found ways to build bridges to navigate the waters. Woelfel said he is also not afraid to call people out when he believes they are promoting their own self-interests.
Clark, 31, has learned a lot in their first campaign and has gained self-confidence as a result. Clark works for Microsoft, but also dances at Fourth Avenue Arts. They also teach at the Forest School in West Virginia, the first in the state. As an academic, they studied economics, political science and history, as well as dance.
“I think Mike and I are both great candidates,” Clark said. “He literally has more experience in law than I’ve been alive. And I think that’s another reason to give me a chance. I’m the youngest person to ever run for state Senate in West Virginia.”
Clark often interacts with the homeless and recovery communities. After years of volunteering and serving the community, this was the next step for Clark. Clark said they are more in tune with the district’s constituents, living identically as them.
Although self-identified as a free market capitalist, Clark said it’s the duty of people to help one another.
“I’ve never perceived running as a big deal. I don’t perceive what I’m doing as anything extraordinary,” they said. “But people have said that they’re inspired by it, or they’re more driven and involved.”
At the heart of Clark’s campaign is the right to freedom and choice. Clark said their campaign is nondiscriminatory and they will not stand for such remarks in the Legislature. Woelfel also believes the state laws should be more inclusive.
If re-elected, Woelfel said he would like to reintroduce a bill that failed in the final hours of the 2022 regular session that would give some tenancy rights to people living in recovery homes. He thinks his bill has been tweaked enough that it would pass in the next session.
Clark’s campaign focus is on higher education, entrepreneurship and health care. Infrastructure and education issues are at the top of Clark’s list, especially getting better roads and clean running water to everyone in the district.
“I can see where legislation continuously supports the wealthy and incentivizes outsiders coming in to employ us,” Clark said. “But I grew up in a family where entrepreneurialism is the reason we did not stay in poverty.”
Woelfel said he has been a champion of rights for victims of rape and sexual abuse, sponsoring five bills he said have placed West Virginia at the forefront for better treatment for victims of sexual assault.
While Clark’s personal belief is pro-life, politically they believe in the right to abortion. Woelfel said he believes the abortion arguments should be settled at the ballot box by voters.
Woelfel also wrote the medical cannabis bill, which led to the program’s opening earlier this year, but he believes it is too conservative. Wolfel said that means adding the option of edible cannabis for patients at the end of their life, most of whom have swallowing issues. Clark supports the use of recreational cannabis, with light regulations.
Clark said there are too many licensing restrictions and laws that prevent poor people from starting a successful business.
As someone who worked in Montessori education for a decade, Clark said they would also advocate for more expansive education for children, specifically more immersive and interactive education that would give children a say in their education.
Clark also supports charter schools and private education, but believes public teachers need a raise.
Woelfel said he also wants to find better support for pregnant people, young parents and their children. He said West Virginia always has the money if it’s a priority, which this should be.
“We need to subsidize their child care. We need to provide economic assistance for them to have job training or education,” he said. “We are now in a position where, with the huge budget surplus we have, we have to make them a priority and invest in those children.”
Woelfel said he would like to see Gov. Jim Justice lift his COVID-19 emergency declaration and make one to provide resources for the opioid epidemic. Clark said more could be done in combating illicit opioid use, which starts at better understanding stories.