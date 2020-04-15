This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
As a parent and advocate for public schools for over 30 years, I am running for the Cabell County Board of Education to work with schools, families and community on strategies improving well-being of the whole child. As we celebrate the successes, we must also be willing to admit that we have deficits in the equality of our public education system. We must create a policy system that builds strong relationships between the school and the families. Family engagement is listed as the number seven item for improving public schools in the WVDE Strategic Plan. (https://wvde.us/strategic-plan/)
Forging and building positive relationships between family and staff create a strong support system to encourage students to reach their full potential. Local School Improvement Councils (LSIC) are a vessel for this as governance in each school including parents, students, teachers, service personnel and community in decision making and planning. This cannot be achieved without good leadership and accountability of school administration.
LSICs are to study the school discipline reports and create plans to reduce negative discipline of students. Research-based programs and techniques can be implemented through LSIC waivers working directly with county elected BOE members. These can be outside the scope of county or state policy.
Parents should be included in training teachers receive for Mental Health First Aid or other programs that could also help parents struggling with how to engage and encourage their children in school. Opportunities where staff and families learn together creates a change in narrative that builds a positive and welcoming experience, as we are seeing during Covid-19 with the digital communication piece.
I advocate for participatory budgeting. Stakeholders educated on how the county budget is made and decides through democratic process to spend funds as a best practice creating equitable opportunities for students. As we look at ways to improve the schools for our students and our staff, creating a budget that works toward a cap on class sizes would directly improve student achievement for our Cabell County students.
The Career and Tech Center is our “third” high school. We should expand this programming to engage more students. Our state needs our CTE students to thrive. Outreach to more small local businesses and skilled craftsman who can offer programs that catapult our students into starting their own businesses post-high school graduation will create economic development.
Nothing that a charter school can offer students is potentially something an existing public school could not offer. Our county should have a rubric with questions that are relevant to school communities that guide the approval process. A community agreement between individual school communities would hold these schools accountable. Charter schools are bound by the WVDE accountability system, they should also have LSICs in each charter school since that policy is in WVDE policy 2322 on Accountability & Support.
Charter schools entering or serving Cabell County students should be required as publicly funded charter schools to accept any and all students, including those with special needs, who are receiving free or reduced price lunches, are English language learners and/or face other barriers to education.
I advocate for the continuation of the universal feeding program (CEP) and expansion of the summer feeding program. We have seen many counties scramble across the state during the Covid-19 crisis feeding children without transportation or resources; we need to ensure our county creates a crisis plan in every school through their LSICs as mandated by state code.
I am committed to walk alongside the students, teachers, service personnel and families giving them a voice on how we can work with each school to improve ALL of our students’ public-school experiences.