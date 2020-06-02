Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — Absentee ballot requests made by West Virginia voters must be received by the appropriate county clerk by Wednesday, June 3.

Applications received after June 3, even if postmarked on or before the deadline, cannot be accepted by law.

The absentee request form can be requested orally or in writing to the county clerk, or downloaded at GoVoteWV.com. The form can be returned to the county clerk by mail, email, fax or in person.

In-person early voting started May 27 and will end Saturday, June 6. 

For more information on how to vote in the June 9 primary election, visit GoVoteWV.com.

