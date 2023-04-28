WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrated his 72nd birthday Thursday by formally announcing his campaign for the U.S. Senate.
Justice officially launched his campaign during a 5 p.m. announcement at The Greenbrier, his family’s resort, in White Sulphur Springs.
“It is our chance right now. If you look at the math, and you look at everything, and you look at what happens if this doesn’t happen in 2024, can it happen in 2026? And the answer is probably, ‘No,” Justice said.
The governor said he hasn’t been afraid to defend the state and isn’t afraid to take chances.
“Anybody who would hold a dog’s behind up to the camera for Bette Midler would absolutely do anything,” Justice said, referencing his public response to an offensive comment Midler made about West Virginia.
Justice, a former Democrat, said his ideals oppose those of the Biden administration and questioned President Joe Biden’s ability to serve as president.
“Could there possibly be anybody that has reason and logic about them that could say we’re going on the right path?” Justice asked. “I am sad for him. If he were my dad, there’s no way on earth I could have him continue on as president.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she looks forward to working with Justice in Washington, D.C., highlighting the Justice campaign as the vehicle to bring the Senate under GOP control.
“We’re really going to make a good pair up in Washington. All of us in West Virginia, we all rightly think, and do believe, the world revolves around us,” Capito said. “In 2024, it is going to revolve around us. This is about taking back the majority of the United States Senate.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Justice would be instrumental in securing GOP control on the national stage.
“Everything they’re doing, we can stop. We can turn this country around. We’ve got to take back the United States Senate, keep the House and elect a Republican president. Speaking of Trump,” Graham said Thursday at The Greenbrier.
“He’s running, and he is going to be hard to handle. He had a record we should all be proud of. Jim got on board early. Jim jumped on the Trump train because he understood that President Trump delivered for the country.”
Justice, who is serving his second and final term, was first elected governor in 2016 as a member of the Democratic Party but switched to the GOP in 2017.
Justice’s family owns nearly 100 companies in the coal, agriculture and hospitality industries, with several of the family’s holdings involved in litigation over unpaid financial obligations. He also is the longtime girls basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School.
Justice will face Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican from Charles Town, in the Republican primary election.
In 2022, Mooney unseated David McKinley in the state’s newly combined 2nd District. Since announcing his campaign for Senate in November, Mooney has picked up the support of nearly 30 state legislators and millions in financial backing from the conservative Club for Growth.
Mooney was quick to counter Justice’s campaign launch, even before it was official, by releasing a statement prior to the governor’s announcement. As it previously indicated it would, the Mooney campaign immediately began attacking Justice’s “liberal” record.
“Republican primary voters will soon see that he is nothing but a Democrat in sheep’s clothing. Supporting over $3 trillion in Biden spending, proposing massive tax hikes, and gun control are just a few examples of Justice’s extreme liberal postures,” the Mooney campaign said in its statement.
The victor of the primary will seek to unseat incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who released a two-sentence statement on the day of Justice’s announcement.
“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do — lowering health care costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter,” Manchin said.
Justice did not mention Mooney or Manchin in his remarks Thursday.