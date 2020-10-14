CHARLESTON — Two men who grew up in Raleigh County sparred over each other’s tax records, job performances and what their plans are for the next four years in a West Virginia gubernatorial debate Tuesday night.
From response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting teachers and school service personnel to civil rights and substance abuse, Gov. Jim Justice and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango aimed to take the other candidate to task during the debate moderated by MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval at the media outlet’s studio in Morgantown.
It was likely the only debate between the major party nominees for governor, as they have not agreed to any other debates with 21 days of voting left in the 2020 general election.
Justice, a 69-year-old Republican coal magnate and owner of The Greenbrier, is seeking re-election as the Mountain State’s 36th governor after he was elected as a Democrat in 2016.
The 2020 election is the first time Charleston attorney Salango, 47, a Democrat, is seeking election to state office.
The other candidates for governor, Libertarian Erika Kolenich, the Mountain Party’s Daniel Lutz and independent write-in candidate Marshall Wilson, were not part of Tuesday’s debate.
Kercheval moderated a debate that didn’t go off the rails, despite both men making pointed attacks on the others’ character, with Justice attempting to portray Salango as a wealthy, out-of-touch trial attorney, and Salango calling Justice a governor who has to get sued or have public employees strike in order to be motivated to pay his bills or show up to do his job.
Early in the debate, Justice said Salango would be bad for business, pointing out that Salango has sued businesses in the state, earning millions of dollars in settlements and claims for his clients.
“I’ve practiced law for 22 years,” Salango responded. “This governor has been sued over 800 times for not paying his bills. He has more courtroom experience than I do.”
The issue of the COVID-19 pandemic led the debate. Kercheval asked Justice to respond to criticism about the color-coded school re-entry map.
When it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice said he had listened to the experts when it came to developing a map and its metrics that determine whether public school students could attend classes in person and if student-athletes could participate in extracurricular activities. He also said West Virginia had received a high rating in how it had allocated $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds provided by Congress in June to respond to issues created by COVID-19.
Salango said the state had received a pat on the back as to how it allocated the money, not on how it actually had spent the money. He pointed out that of $1.2 billion sent to the state in March, $1 billion of the money had not been spent. If elected, Salango would keep the state of emergency intact as well as the mask mandate, but he said he would not shut down the state, saying it would be devastating for the state’s economy.
Salango grew up in Glen Morgan, just outside of Beckley, and graduated from Shady Spring High School before attending West Virginia University to earn his undergraduate and law degrees.
Justice grew up in Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He earned his undergraduate degree and master’s in business administration from Marshall University.
Justice, frequently noted as being the only billionaire in West Virginia, has been criticized for not completely cutting ties with the day-to-day operations of his businesses, which includes coal, hospitality and agricultural businesses, by putting them in a blind trust. Justice on Tuesday even noted that he isn’t involved with his businesses, saying his children, James “Jay” Justice III and Dr. Jillean Justice, handle the family business operations.
Salango also joined critics who have taken issue with the fact that the governor doesn’t work full time in Charleston, often commuting from his home in Lewisburg to the Capitol Complex in Charleston. Justice often is late for his thrice-weekly news conferences he’s hosted since the pandemic began.
A lawsuit is pending before the West Virginia Supreme Court about the governor’s lack of residency in the Capital City. Supreme Court justices are set to hear arguments in the case against Justice at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Salango asked voters to consider this election as a job interview, saying he thought voters wouldn’t rehire Justice based on his job performance so far.
“I wasn’t born wealthy. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth,” Salango said. “We need somebody with energy, somebody who is going to bring new ideas, somebody who is going to move West Virginia forward, not somebody you have to sue just to get them to show up to work.”
During the debate, Justice said Salango, as a Kanawha County commissioner, had cut the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s budget amid the pandemic, which Salango denied.
Justice also said Salango owned multiple lavish vehicles, including a Porsche, saying Salango had not paid property taxes on his vehicles, which Salango also denied, saying he drives a Dodge Ram pickup truck and was up-to-date on his taxes.
Justice told West Virginians that it had been his honor to be their governor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he had been able to lead the state for the past four years without raising taxes.
“It is a very, very, very difficult job,” Justice said. “Now my opponent is very, very greedy, and he has an incredible amount of ideas and everything, but this job, you have seen what I’ve done. You have seen what I achieved. As I go forward I will continue to achieve more and more.”
On the issues
Asked about whether they would devote more government resources to sustain the coal industry or invest in alternative, renewable fuels for the state’s future, Salango said he would “never turn his back on coal miners” while focusing on training in new, other forms of energy.
“We know there is a life span on coal,” Salango said. “We have to make sure we’re providing other opportunities, providing vocational and technical training to kids in middle school and high school to make sure when they graduate from high school their options aren’t to leave for Charlotte or leave for Columbus.”
Justice said Salango saying there was a life span on coal was Salango “throwing in the towel” on coal miners.
“I truly believe that coal has a future, a real future,” Justice said. “Now, it might be diversified … Absolutely, to give up on coal, there’s no way Jim Justice is doing that.”
A point of agreement between Justice and Salango was whether they would support the Fairness Act, a bill that, if passed by the Legislature, would make it illegal for employers or landlords to fire someone or kick them out of a rental property based on the employees’ and tenants’ sexual orientation or gender identity.
Both men said they would sign the Fairness Act into law if it came to the governor’s desk.
When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, Justice said West Virginia was “blessed to have much better relations with others from other races” than the rest of the country. He said “of course” black lives matter.
“They matter like all lives matter, and we should absolutely always try to work together,” Justice said, noting that he had a problem with looting and burning businesses.
Salango said West Virginia needed a governor who would bring people together and not tear them apart.
“We need a governor who is not going to make racially insensitive comments, referring to children as thugs,” Salango said, referring to comments Justice made after a high school basketball game earlier this year.
Salango said he rejected the notion that one couldn’t support both the Black Lives Matter movement and police.
When asked if he would support President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Salango said he would work with whomever was president beginning in 2021. Salango said Trump’s disrespect to U.S. military veterans, their families and disabled Americans made him a candidate Salango couldn’t support, so he would be voting for Biden.
Justice said a Biden presidency would be bad for West Virginia, but Justice didn’t mention his support for President Trump and he wasn’t asked about it.
Both men said they would support medical marijuana but wouldn’t immediately support recreational marijuana use in Wets Virginia. Salango said he would support legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state if a roadside test for marijuana was developed, similar to that of a breathalyzer test for alcohol.
On education, Justice touted that he had twice signed for pay increases for West Virginia teachers and school service personnel, but Salango said those employees would remember that differently, having had to twice strike in order to motivate Justice to get involved in mediating the strike that led to those pay increases and providing financial support to the Public Employees Insurance Agency, which provides health insurance to state employees.
Justice pointed out the success of his $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program voters approved in 2017. Salango said he supported the program in 2017, even supporting a proclamation from the Kanawha County Commission supporting the measure. Salango said the voters passed the measure, but little work had been done until the months leading up to the election.