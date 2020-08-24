Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanye and Trump
Buy Now

Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump a photo of an airplane at the White House in Washington in 2018. West announced his candidacy for president in a tweet on July 4. However, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office has determined he has fallen short of the signatures needed to appear on West Virginia's ballot.

 Calla Kessler/The Washington Post file photo

Rapper Kanye West has come 761 signatures short of appearing as a candidate for president on ballots in West Virginia.

West Virginia election officials determined more than half of the more than 13,800 signatures West’s campaign submitted to support his candidacy were invalid, said Mike Queen, director of communications for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

West, 43, currently based in Wyoming, announced his candidacy for president in a tweet on July 4. So far, West is an Independent presidential candidate in five states, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, The Hill reported this week.

West won’t be on the ballot for president in at least 30 states so far, according to The Hill report.

West’s campaign met the deadline to submit his certificate of announcement and the signatures supporting his candidacy on Aug. 3.

After submitting the signatures, local county clerks and election officials determined whether signatures were legible and whether they were valid.

In West Virginia, a person with no party affiliation must submit a number of valid signatures that is equal to 1% of the number of people who voted in the last election for that office.

In West Virginia 714,400 people voted for president in 2016, meaning West, and any other Independent candidate needed 7,144 valid signatures, Queen said.

In total, West’s campaign submitted 18,365 legible signatures, but 7,482 signatures were declared invalid, Queen said.

To be a valid signature, the petition must be signed by a registered West Virginia voter and certified for in the county in which the person is registered.

Queen said a lot of signatures for West’s campaign came from areas near college campuses, giving the example of Monongalia County, where West Virginia University’s main campus is located.

According to data Queen provided to the Gazette-Mail, 4,022 signatures came from Monongalia County, and 983 of them were determined to be valid from registered voters in Monongalia County. The remaining 3,039 signatures were determined to be invalid.

Queen said a lot of the signatures from Monongalia, while made by registered voters, were considered invalid because some of the voters, likely college students, were not registered to vote in Monongalia County or even in West Virginia, if they were out-of-state students.

West received the most signatures from Kanawha County, 6,510 signatures, according to Queen’s data. In total, voters in 23 of West Virginia’s 55 counties signed petitions supporting West’s campaign.

Reach Lacie Pierson at lacie.pierson@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1723 or follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.