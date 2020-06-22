CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County is expanding its polling places from one to three for Tuesda…

Election info at a glance

There will be three Boyd County precincts:

Boyd County Middle School

Catlettsburg Senior Citizens Center

Poage Elementary School

COVID-19 precautions will be taken:

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available.

Voting areas will be sanitized after voters cast their ballot.

Voters will be able to keep the pens they use to fill out their paper ballots.

On the ballot:

A number of races are on the primary ballot, including president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

There also are nine candidates for the Ashland Board of City Commissioners. The top eight will advance to the general election this fall. The four with the most votes will be elected to two-year terms on the board.

More information:

For additional information regarding voting in the primary election, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ky.gov.