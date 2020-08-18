FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky voters will be given the chance to vote early, vote by absentee and have at least one central voting post on Election Day.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reached a bipartisan agreement on how voters can cast their ballot for the November general election.
“Secretary Adams and I were able to put partisanship aside and develop a plan for the general election that puts the health and safety of Kentuckians first,” Beshear said in a prepared release. “This plan provides more time and options to vote in this general election than ever before.”
The agreement is fair to every voter regardless of party, Adams said.
“We kept the best of what worked in the June primary, especially giving voters options to safely cast their votes, and we built on that record with improvements — more in-person voting locations and faster election results,” Adams said.
Under the plan, Kentucky voters concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6.
Drop boxes will be available for Kentucky residents to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine where the boxes will be posted, according to a news release.
Early voting will start Oct. 13 and take place on weekdays between then and Election Day. Early voting also will be available for at least four hours on Saturdays.
Each county will have at least one election site. Boyd County had three in the June primary.
Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell said she couldn’t comment on the election plan until talking with the Secretary of State’s Office.
She said election officials are checking the signatures of some 5,000 people who are seeking to expand alcoholic beverage sales to Boyd County. Currently, most alcoholic beverages sales are in Ashland.
To put the issue before Boyd County voters this fall, the clerk’s office needs to certify that 3,000 valid signatures are on the petitions, Campbell said.
Election officials are scheduled to discuss and possibly certify the signatures. The board will discuss election guidelines at a later date, she said.