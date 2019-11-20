IRONTON — Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson filed for reelection to another four-year term, according to records in the office of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Patterson filed as a Democratic candidate for clerk of courts in the March 17 primary.
Paul D. Knipp, who has been appointed to serve as Lawrence County auditor, filed for election for the unexpired term as auditor. He filed as a Republican candidate for auditor.
Brian Pinkerman filed as a Republican candidate for Lawrence County commissioner. He filed for the seat currently held by Dr. Colton Copley.
Patricia Sanders filed as a Republican candidate for Lawrence County juvenile-probate judge. She was appointed to the seat earlier this year.