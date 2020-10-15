IRONTON — Tresa Baker, a school district treasurer for the past 30 years, faces Lawrence County Treasurer Stephen Dale Burcham in the Nov. 3 general election for a four-year term as county treasurer.
The job pays $65,813 per year.
Burcham, 63, of Proctorville, a Democrat, is seeking his fifth term as county treasurer. Baker, 55, of Willow Wood, a Republican, currently serves as treasurer of the South Point school district. Prior to that, she served 17 years as treasurer of the Fairland school district.
“I am a licensed, certified public accountant in Ohio and received my master’s of business administration from Morehead State University,” Baker said. “I am certified by the Ohio Treasurer of State’s Center for Public Investment Management to invest in municipal securities for the school district.
“As treasurer, I will protect and promote the interest of the taxpayers of Lawrence County,” Baker said. “I am fully qualified for this position. I have extensive experience in government accounting and a proven track record of strong fiscal management.”
Burcham said has been able to initiate a number of programs to improve the efficiency of the office, including allowing taxes to be paid at local banks.
“I initiated the neighborhood investment program, which has allowed financing to buy 25 police cruisers, seven fire trucks, four ambulances and other classroom improvements and sewer projects,” he said. “I started the Lawrence County Land Bank program, which has allowed us to demolish 246 abandoned and blighted structures at no cost to the taxpayers. I was able to secure $3.6 million in federal funds to do that.
“I am a certified public accountant. I have a security investment license, which allows me to make investments for the county. I have 36 years’ experience as a CPA and 16 years as county treasurer.”
Both school districts Baker worked with had financial issues she helped resolve.
“I routinely receive awards from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office for having clean audits,” she said.
Baker said there is a need for change in the county treasurer’s office.
“I have questions and concerns about the availability of the treasurer,” she said. “I have concerns about the professionalism of the office, and I want to ensure everyone is treated with respect. I will be as accessible as possible” to the media and county residents.
“I am always looking at more ways to be accessible and responsive to the needs of the taxpayers,” Burcham said. “I have developed a website to allow people to pay their taxes online. I am looking at the ability to use Zoom conferencing. We are accessible by phone.
“I regularly report to the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners” on county tax issues and other matters, he said. “We also have developed a Facebook page for the treasurer’s office.”
“I will work with the county auditor’s office to keep the treasurer’s information updated,” Baker said.
She promised to continue the practice of allowing taxes to be paid at local banks.