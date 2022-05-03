IRONTON — Lawrence County voters will decide today whether to increase the county’s sales tax by a half-percent to build a new $32 million jail.
Polls in the county’s 74 precincts are to be open for the primary election between 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone having a problem can call the county Board of Elections at 740-533-4320 or 532-0444.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners have an option on a parcel off Adams Street/County Road 24 just outside the Ironton City limits where an old cement plant was located.
At stake in the issue is whether the state of Ohio will contribute $16.8 million toward the construction of a proposed 200-bed jail. If approved, the county’s sales tax would increase to 7.75%. That would allow West Virginia and Kentucky residents buying items in Lawrence County to help pay for the project.
Lawrence County officials didn’t want to raise property taxes on county property owners and opted to seek an increase in the sales tax to help fund the jail instead.
A new jail would replace the existing overcrowded, 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street across from the county courthouse. The state currently recommends only 27 prisoners be housed at the jail. The county meanwhile, spends about $1 million a year to house prisoners in other Ohio jails.
The only other contested issue on the ballot is the Republican primary race for Lawrence County commissioner. No Democrat has filed for that seat, so the race likely will be decided in the primary.
County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., who has been on the board for 10 years, has opposition from four other candidates in the Republican primary.
The other candidates are Timothy W. Sexton, Mike Finley, Brian Pinkerman and Lester Brumfield.
Another local issue on the ballot is a proposed five-year renewal of a half-mill recreation levy for the city of Ironton.
