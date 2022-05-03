Election officials Katherine Frazier, right, and Thina Patterson, center, assist Buddy Hardy as he fills out his ballot in the Ohio primary election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Elementary School.
IRONTON — A proposal to increase the Lawrence County sales tax by half a percent to help pay for a new Lawrence County Jail was being soundly rejected Tuesday night, according to unofficial totals, with 71 of 84 precincts reporting.
More than 4,500 people, or about 65% of voters, were not in favor of the increase, compared to 2,376 people, or 34%, who voted in favor of it, according to unofficial results.
The county was seeking approval to increase the sales tax to 7.75% to raise funds to build a $32 million, 200-bed jail just outside the city limits at an old cement plant east of Ironton.
The outdated, overcrowded, 50-year-old Lawrence County Jail was built to hold 52 prisoners. However, state jail officials say when current space considerations are taken into account, the jail should hold no more than 27 prisoners.
The state of Ohio had set aside $16.8 million in state funds to help pay to build the new jail. However, that money was contingent upon voters approving the sales tax increase.
Meanwhile, Mike Finley, a Fayette Township trustee, was leading in a five-way race for the Republican nomination for Lawrence County commissioner. Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., who has been in office for 10 years, was in second place with 1,329 votes. Former Sheriff Tim Sexton was in third with 1,208 votes.
Rome Township trustee Brian Pinkerman had 1,090 votes, and Lester Brumfield was in fifth place with 114 votes.
No Democrat filed for commissioner, so unless there’s a successful write-in campaign in November, the winner of the Republican primary will be elected to a four-year seat on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
In another local race, a proposal to renew a half-mill recreation levy was tied, with each side receiving 731 votes.
