IRONTON — Voters in Lawrence County on Tuesday approved a number of tax levy renewals, including a half-mill levy for Collins Career Center, according to unofficial totals from the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
The levy for the joint vocational school north of Chesapeake was approved by 4,822 votes to 3,865. It will generate more than $500,000 for the vocational school.
That money will go for improvements and supplies at Collins, which provides programs for 570 high school students and more than 1,000 adults, according to Adam Pettis, Collins superintendent.
Voters in Rome Township approved renewal of a one-mill fire levy by a vote of 678 to 361. The levy supports the Rome Township Volunteer Fire Department.
A one-mill levy generates $35 on homes valued at $100,000, according to county officials.
Voters in Upper Township also approved renewal of a one-mill fire levy, 277 to 136.
Fayette Township voters, meanwhile, approved a two-mill fire levy by a vote of 714 to 330.
Voters in Perry Township also approved a one-mill fire levy, 625 to 450.
Chesapeake voters approved a levy for police services by a vote of 55 to 41.
Meanwhile, voters in Proctorville approved both a current expenses levy by a vote of 34 to 18 and a fire levy by a vote of 36 to 17.
Voters in Upper Township approved a fire levy, 277 to 136.
Meanwhile, voters in Upper 3 approved a local option for events at Weymouth Hill by a total of 87 to 47. Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages also was approved by those voters by a total of 75 to 57.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.