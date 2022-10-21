The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Candidates vying for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 24th District both said running for office was the logical next step to take after decades of serving their local community.

While Democrat Ally Layman, 41, of Huntington, and Republican Patrick Lucas, 55, of Barboursville, easily won their primary races, the two will face their biggest political hurdle yet as they go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election in the Mountain State.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

