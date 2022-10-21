HUNTINGTON — Candidates vying for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 24th District both said running for office was the logical next step to take after decades of serving their local community.
While Democrat Ally Layman, 41, of Huntington, and Republican Patrick Lucas, 55, of Barboursville, easily won their primary races, the two will face their biggest political hurdle yet as they go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election in the Mountain State.
Lucas, the fourth generation of his family to live in the area, said the district is traditionally “old-school” and he believes it’s important to be part of the community, the workforce and roll up their sleeves to get things done. He has been a small-business owner since 2009 and member of the Huntington Board of Realtors for two decades.
“I believe in giving back and serving and doing your part,” he said. “I’ve done so much in the local community that the next step of service for me is at the state level. The business experience and leadership experience is what sets me apart.”
Layman has been a community leader in Huntington for decades and said she has talked to several community leaders and neighborhood associations to determine how she would serve in office. She said her lifelong roots, community experience and innovation set her apart.
“It’s never been about me,” she said. “I’m not just doing the things that I’m doing to get elected. Regardless of the outcome of this race, I will continue to work for our community, to focus on things that unite us and bring us together and move us forward.”
Lucas said the district is in need of good-paying careers. He said while he was growing up, most residents’ dads and grandfathers worked at one of the industrial or manufacturing plants in the area. As most of those jobs have dwindled, so have the workforce, pay and job opportunities. He wants to reverse that.
Layman said as the daughter of two retired educators, education is important to her. If elected, she will look to increase wages for teachers and service workers.
As someone who does work with Harmony House, a homeless coalition in Huntington, and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, she said she has seen the struggle people have with finding affordable housing, and she hopes to fix that.
Lucas said he served on the board of Habitat for Humanity for six years and sits on the Marshall University Big Green Board of Trustees, among other things.
A real estate agent affiliated with Century 21, Lucas said he has learned over the years what businesses need, whether the businesses be big or small. He said that means lowering taxes and regulations. Lucas said that need also applies to taxpayers.
Doing these things could help bring in business as the state continues to face a dwindling population, he said. Lucas said it was concerning that the state lost a congressional seat following the 2020 Census due to having a smaller population, and he hopes to find a way to get it back by finding opportunities.
He said a legislator’s job should not be to create just jobs, but rather to create a business climate that can fuel itself.
“The more opportunities we have here, that’s going to attract people who already lived here to stay or people who live in other areas to move in here,” he said.
Layman said she would like to see the development of neighborhood nutrition programs.
“Areas like Guyandotte are oftentimes forgotten,” she said. “If the floodwall is closed, they don’t have a grocery store. So we need to get some more neighborhood nutrition going in a lot of different areas.”
The candidates both said they would like to build better infrastructure, especially with broadband.
A champion in the push for equality among minorities at the Huntington level, Layman said she would like to take that fight to the state level.
“I feel like we have pockets moving in the right direction, and we need to collectively do that,” she said. “As somebody who is a part of the community and has felt discrimination firsthand, that is absolutely going to be one of the things that I advocate for.”
Layman said more affordable housing and holistic programs checking on people with substance use disorder of any level or stage could go a long way. Positive mental health is also an issue near her heart. She said she hopes to find a way to get better mental health programs into schools.
Ultimately, Layman said she would make her decisions based on an expert’s opinion, no matter the subject.
Lucas said people with substance use disorder need the support in place to recover. He added the criminal justice system should be reformed to better handle those putting the drugs on the street.
Finally, while Lucas said he supports new legislation banning most abortion procedures, he also supports putting the issue on the next election ballot for voters to decide. Layman said she opposes the passage of laws that infringe on medical freedoms.
Early voting in Cabell County starts Oct. 26 at the Cabell County Courthouse and other locations, ahead of the Nov. 8 election.