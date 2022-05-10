The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Stephen Reed exits Huntington City Hall after voting in the West Virginia primary election on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Patrick Lucas won the Republican nomination and Ally Layman won the Democratic nomination in the primary election for the District 24 seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates with all precincts reporting.

Lucas, 55, of Barboursville, received 503 votes, while his Republican challenger Tyler Haslam, of Huntington, had 268 votes.

Lucas is a real estate broker and owner at Century 21 Homes & Land. He is on the Marshall University Big Green Board of Trustees, a past president of Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity and past president of the Huntington Board of Realtors.

“Thankful to the voters that turned out and my family,” Lucas said. “I think part of the reason I won is that I am from here.”

Lucas said he believes voters resonated with his platform to help small businesses and stopping population loss.

“Creating the right business climate in the state is so important, and I know because I own several small businesses,” he said. “I think voters understand that, and that can help with stopping the state’s population loss as well.”

Haslam is an attorney and a U.S. Army veteran.

“Overall, I really appreciated the support from the community,” Haslam said. “For a first-time candidate I am happy, but obviously I am not happy with the outcome as it stands right now. I will still look to make West Virginia and Cabell County better in the future.”

On the Democratic side, Layman, 42, of Huntington, received 511 votes, while fellow Democratic challenger Carl Eastham received 295 votes.

Layman is a rapid rehousing case manager at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter. She is a member of the Cabell Huntington Wayne Continuum of Care; Huntington Human Relations Commission; the City of Huntington mayor’s advisory committees on diversity, inclusion and LGBTQ; and founding member and president of Huntington Pride.

“I am feeling good about the outcome and very excited,” Layman said. “My decision to run was never about me, but about the people in District 24. I am happy people endorsed my grassroots campaign that everyone matters, and I remain positive moving forward.”

Eastham is a retired Huntington Fire Department employee with 30 years of service, including four years as fire chief. He has also worked as a consumer advocate with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

A telephone message to Eastham was not immediately returned.

District 24 covers west-central Cabell County. The redistricted map is based on the 2020 census.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until Monday, May 16, when the Board of Canvassers canvasses the votes.

Lucas will face Layman in the Nov. 8 general election.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

