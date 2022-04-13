HUNTINGTON — Republicans Daniel Linville and Roy Ramey will face off in the primary election for a chance to represent District 22 in the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing northern Cabell County.
Linville, 32, of Milton, is the current delegate for District 16, and is an information technology director. He also worked in real estate development, was a hobbyist beekeeper and has a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
Ramey, 52, of Lesage, is a farmer and a retired military officer of 33 years. He has worked in engineering and construction positions, is an entrepreneur and also holds a bachelor’s degree from Marshall.
Linville did not respond to an interview request, but did submit a candidate profile to The Herald-Dispatch.
“Over the last four years, our friends and neighbors in Milton, Ona, Culloden (and) Lesage have given me the incredible opportunity to serve as your delegate. Since then, we’ve improved our roads, water, wastewater, cellular services and broadband internet. We’ve added jobs, with hundreds more on the way (Nucor Steel), and we’re building a floodwall in Milton. Together, we’re writing a comeback story for our communities,” Linville wrote.
Linville said he wants to lower the cost of energy for West Virginia and create jobs. He also said he wants to improve and expand infrastructure to prevent population loss.
“We must embrace an all-of-the-above energy policy in West Virginia,” Linville continued in reference to the Legislature’s recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia. “This year we removed the outright ban on nuclear energy, while still requiring strict safety precautions federally. I voted in favor and will continue to look for ways to diversify our economy in every sector.”
Ramey said he wants to cut government spending and reduce taxes, and will use his experience in both business and military to enact effective legislation. He said he wants to “protect natural, inherent, constitutionally protected rights,” and as a “constitutional conservative” wants to “focus on reducing government regulation and bureaucracy.”
Ramey has studied the U.S. Constitution and has taught ROTC students at Marshall the Constitution line by line.
“I have spent all 33 years of my adult life serving the people of this nation, and my role in life is to serve others. I expect to continue serving others by serving through the Legislature,” Ramey said.
Regarding recreational cannabis, Ramey is in favor of decriminalizing cannabis in all forms, whereas Linville said recreational marijuana would need to be highly regulated.
To attract and keep qualified educators in West Virginia, Ramey said he wants to “establish and enforce the standard” and create competition in education.
Linville sponsored the unanimously approved House Bill 4489 this year, which requires county boards of education to report information to a statewide job bank. The bill aims to provide transparency regarding recruitment and re-employment of experienced professional personnel.
“We must keep our pay and benefits competitive and communicate the total package offered to educators,” Linville said. “We must provide (our educators) with the opportunity to teach and not be bogged down with paperwork.”
Both candidates do not support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia’s LGBTQ community.
In response to whether he would support a change, Ramey wrote on his questionnaire, “No. You protect everybody from discrimination, period. Not because they are from a special class.”
Linville wrote that “every citizen is afforded equal protection under the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of West Virginia. We should always maintain that equal protecting for every West Virginian, focus our efforts on creating jobs for everyone, and stop dividing ourselves into groups.”
No Democrats have filed to run in the primary election for District 22.