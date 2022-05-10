HUNTINGTON — Daniel Linville won the Republican nomination for the District 22 seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates with all precincts reporting.
With 80.5% of the vote, or 967 votes, Linville, 32, of Milton, led fellow Republican challenger Roy Ramey, 52, of Lesage, who received 19.5% of the vote, or 234 votes. Tuesday’s results are unofficial until Monday, May 16, when the Cabell County Board of Canvassers canvasses the votes.
“I’m excited to continue to serve people of the 22nd District now, which is nearly entirely part of the district that I had been serving, and the continued confidence of voters is just absolutely incredible,” Linville said. “I look forward to continuing to serve them and to do my very best to move our state in the right direction — bring jobs, prosperity and continued success to the state of West Virginia.”
District 22 covers northern Cabell County.
Linville did not respond to an interview request, but he did submit a candidate profile to The Herald-Dispatch.
While being the current delegate for District 16, Linville is also an information technology director.
Linville wants to lower the cost of energy for West Virginia and create jobs, as well as improve and expand infrastructure to prevent population loss.
“We must embrace an all-of-the-above energy for West Virginia,” Linville told The Herald-Dispatch in reference to the Legislature’s recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia. “This year we removed the outright ban on nuclear energy.”
Linville sponsored the unanimously approved House Bill 4489 this year requiring county boards of education to be transparent about recruitment and re-employment. He does not support amending state laws to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia’s LGBTQ community.
