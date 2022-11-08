House of Delegates candidate Patrick Lucas joins supporters holding signs encouraging voters to vote for him for the House of Delegates’ 24th District on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 24 race came down to a tiebreaker in the final moments, with the last reporting precincts pushing Republican Patrick Lucas ahead of Democrat Ally Layman in unofficial returns.
With all 68 precincts reporting, Lucas had 1,905 votes to Layman’s 1,720. Layman had led the race throughout the evening. With 64 precincts reporting, the race was tied before the final four precincts pushed Lucas ahead.
After hearing the news of his victory, Lucas made a late arrival to the Cabell County Courthouse, where some candidates waited for results. He said he had dinner with his family Tuesday evening and had given up hope until someone told him the race had tied.
“I was surprised. Being behind all night was kind of tough,” he said. “But at one point I said, 'OK, I’m going to put the phone down now and I’ll find out when it’s over.' All of the sudden … my friend said it was tied. I thought he was talking about the ball game.”
Lucas, a small-business owner and fourth generation of his family to live in the area, had campaigned on the idea that the district’s traditional “old-school” ideologies needed to be honored by a delegate who was part of the community and was willing to roll up his sleeves to get things done.
“I’ve worked hard. I’ve run three times and have spent a lot of money,” he said. “It’s just very rewarding to finally win, and I appreciate the voters for wanting my business experience in Charleston. I’m thrilled to represent them.”
Layman, who has dedicated her life to working for nonprofits helping underprivileged people, said her lifelong roots, community experience and innovation set her apart from Lucas. Layman said her life was never about her and she wanted to focus on things to unite a community and move it forward together.
Both candidates had said giving back and volunteering for charities was important.
Lucas said the area needed industrial or manufacturing jobs, which were widespread when he was a child. Layman said as the daughter of two retired educators, increasing wages for teachers and service workers was important to her, as well as addressing a lack of affordable housing.
As a real estate agent, Lucas said he knows what businesses need lower taxes and regulations to make the state more appealing. He said a legislator’s job is to create a business climate that can fuel itself.
Both candidates said people with substance use disorder need more resources and support in places to recover. Layman said affordable housing, holistic programs and more mental health programs would help with that. Lucas said the criminal justice system should be reformed to better handle the dealers.
Layman is opposed to laws that infringe on medical freedom. Lucas said he supports recent legislation banning most abortion procedures, but he also supports letting voters decide on the issue.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
