House of Delegates candidate Patrick Lucas joins supporters holding signs encouraging voters to vote for him for the House of Delegates’ 24th District on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 24 race came down to a tiebreaker in the final moments, with the last reporting precincts pushing Republican Patrick Lucas ahead of Democrat Ally Layman in unofficial returns.

With all 68 precincts reporting, Lucas had 1,905 votes to Layman’s 1,720. Layman had led the race throughout the evening. With 64 precincts reporting, the race was tied before the final four precincts pushed Lucas ahead.

