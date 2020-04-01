This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
As I pen this op-ed today, I’m alone in my shuttered business thinking of the health and welfare of my laid-off employees, my constituents, city employees and YMCA staff. I’m wondering how this COVID-19 crisis will pan out. These are scary times as an invisible enemy has infiltrated all of our lives. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those working on the front lines to combat this enemy.
I mention all the above because I am very much a part of their lives. I am a small business owner, Huntington City Councilman, and vice president of the board of directors for the Huntington YMCA, and now I’m asking for your support for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates District 16.
I have been privileged to serve the residents of District 6 in the city of Huntington as their City Council representative for the past 12 years. Due to term limits of three four-year terms, I am prohibited from running again for City Council. After several weeks of researching, consideration and prayer, I decided to toss my hat in the ring for a seat in the 16th District House of Delegates.
My public service resume dates back to being elected in 1994 to the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee, where I served until 2002. In 2004 I first ran for Huntington City Council and lost, but was appointed by council to the Huntington Municipal Authority in 2005. In 2008, I was elected to Huntington City Council.
During my 12 years on City Council, I have always had a leadership role, serving as vice chairman for two years, finance chairman for one year and council chairman for nine years. No one has ever served more than four years as chairman, and I’m honored to have served nine.
When I began service on council in 2009, the city of Huntington was basically bankrupt. Crime rates were soaring off the charts, most streets were nearly impassable, the downtown was a retail ghost town, the pension system was severely under-funded, the riverfront park was run down, the sewer and storm system was crumbling and sidewalks were dirty and littered. It’s been a roller coaster ride but the city is now fiscally secure. We still have some challenges that I refer to as opportunities ahead of us.
As your delegate, I plan to work as hard, if not harder, for you as I have for my constituents in District 6 in the city of Huntington. Delegate District 16 is made up of a large portion of the city of Huntington, and north in Cabell County to the Mason County line extending over to parts of Ona and all of Milton and then over to Hamlin in Lincoln County.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, I had planned to set up meet-and-greets throughout the district, however at this time that doesn’t look promising prior to Election Day. If you would like to reach me by email or phone, I would welcome any constructive comments or questions regarding District 16. You can reach me by email at markabates@aol.com or my office at 304-736-8999.