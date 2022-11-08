The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Republican incumbent Mark Maynard was projected to retain his West Virginia state Senate 6 seat in Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

With three of four counties reporting as of press time, Democrat Tiffany Clemins had 4,858 votes for the seat, compared to the 15,474 votes cast for Maynard.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

