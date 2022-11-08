WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Republican incumbent Mark Maynard was projected to retain his West Virginia state Senate 6 seat in Tuesday’s unofficial election results.
With three of four counties reporting as of press time, Democrat Tiffany Clemins had 4,858 votes for the seat, compared to the 15,474 votes cast for Maynard.
Maynard was first elected to the Senate seat in November 2014. He resides in Wayne and owns a business there.
Maynard said if re-elected, he would continue to advocate for conservative policies and legislation, as well as infrastructure improvements for southern West Virginia.
“I plan to continue to fight for Christian values,” Maynard said. “Smaller government, less regulation for businesses and more responsible spending. I’d continue to fight for improved roads. One of the majors is I-73/74 completion throughout my district — which goes through almost the whole district.”
Maynard, who is completing his second Senate term, said he feels there is still work for him to do in the office. He said he thinks his experience makes him the right person to continue the job.
“I know right now I’m winding up my second term, and every year I feel a little more confident in what I know and who to contact, how state government runs, the traps,” Maynard said. “Bureaucrats are really hard to deal with, and you kind of learn that over time, and you make these contacts.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.