HUNTINGTON — Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy won the Democratic nomination for the District 26 seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates with all precincts reporting.
McElroy, 39, of Huntington, received 766 votes, while 18-year-old H. Kate White, of Huntington, a Cabell Midland High School graduate and current student at Marshall University, received 242 votes.
“I feel incredibly lucky for all the support from the district and my family,” McElroy said. “I had a wonderful campaign team that believed in what we were doing, and I look forward to preparing for the general election.”
McElroy is a family physician at Marshall Health, an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, section chief of Family Medicine at Cabell Huntington Hospital and co-host of the medical history podcast “Sawbones.” She is also a volunteer medical director at Harmony House, on the Harmony House board of directors, the Yeager Scholars board of directors and on the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm advisory board.
“A lot of people didn’t win their first time, and I have years to keep running,” White said Tuesday after the votes were counted. “I am not dismayed that I lost to a lovely Democrat woman, who I met last week. She is capable of great things, and I am so happy for her.”
The seat for District 26 covers south-central Cabell County. The redistricted map is based on the 2020 census.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until Monday, May 16, when the Board of Canvassers returns the votes.
McElroy will run against Republican incumbent Dr. Matthew Rohrbach in the Nov. 8 general election.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
