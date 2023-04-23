CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he’s not concerned that Rep. Alex Mooney has picked up the support of more than two dozen West Virginia lawmakers as he seeks to unseat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Justice, a Republican, has yet to enter the 2024 race, but has hinted at a potential run on numerous occasions.
Friday, Politico reported that Justice will make his Senate bid official during an event planned at The Greenbrier resort on Thursday.
Mooney, R-W.Va., who launched campaign in November, has been the only candidate to officially enter the race. Manchin, who has served in the Senate since 2010, said he intends to wait until December to announce his plans.
Most of Mooney’s recent support has come from the House of Delegates.
“Congressman Mooney has a proven, principled, pro-liberty voting record. He will lead the conservative change we need in the Senate,” Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, said in a statement released along with his endorsement.
Responding to questions from the media during an administration briefing earlier this week, Justice said if he does run, Mooney and the lawmakers who support him won’t be high on his list of concerns.
“Listen, I don’t care. What, maybe someone is having a feeling about Alex Mooney and decides they want to support Alex Mooney? More power to them,” Justice said. “But I’m going to stay rock solid with the people of West Virginia. I think the last thing on earth I need to be concerned about is Alex Mooney.”
In addition to Pritt, other Republican members of the House of Delegates to go to bat for Mooney include House Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley; Jim Butler, R-Mason; Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh; Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock; and more.
Those supporting Mooney from the Senate side include Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, as well as Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; and Robert Karnes, R-Randolph; among others.
Justice said he isn’t phased by the recent tide of support for Mooney from the Legislature.
“I’m sure that if I decide to run for the U.S. Senate, there’ll be a lot of legislators that will jump on board with me,” Justice said.
Justice also pointed out Mooney’s ties to Maryland, where he once served in the state senate and was chairman of the state Republican Party.
“I’m glad that some of our legislators know that Alex Mooney is somewhere remotely connected to West Virginia,” Justice said. “I mean, who in the world in the state of West Virginia knows that Alex Mooney is a West Virginian? I mean, the truth of the matter is, Alex Mooney is from Maryland and ... in every way connected to Maryland.”
Mooney moved from Maryland to Charles Town, in the Eastern Panhandle, in 2013.
“He’s in the U.S. Congress and at the end of the day, I’ll promise you from Clarksburg south nobody’s hardly seen him,” Justice said.
Supporters say Mooney shouldn’t be underestimated.
“Congressman Mooney is proud to have the endorsements of 25 West Virginia state delegates, seven West Virginia state senators, and state Treasurer Riley Moore. Rep. Mooney has received these endorsements because he is a true conservative unlike big RINO Jim Justice, who supported multiple Biden liberal spending bills totaling over $3 billion,” Mooney’s campaign manager, John Findlay, said.
The Mooney for Senate campaign recently released results of a survey of the Republican primary field from April 5-6 which showed that, although Justice started with a large name identification advantage, once voters were informed of his record, Mooney jumped out to a lead.
Mooney, who has served in Congress since 2015, defeated incumbent Republican David McKinley in the newly formed 2nd District in 2022. According to the poll released by the Mooney campaign, in that race, Mooney started with a double-digit disadvantage but won by 19 percentage points.
Mooney has almost $1.4 million cash on hand and has raised more than $500,000 in the first quarter, according to his campaign.
In addition to the state legislators, Mooney has the support of the Club for Growth, the Senate Conservatives Fund, Gun Owners of America, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore.
According to a poll released by Morning Consult, national Republicans are courting Justice for a takedown of Manchin.
Two-thirds of West Virginia voters approve of Justice’s job performance, making him the fourth-most popular governor in the country, according to the poll.
Additionally, according to the poll, almost every voter who approved of Manchin’s job performance (86%) also gave a thumbs up to Justice, who boasts a stronger backing from West Virginians of all political stripes, including among Democrats (52% to 49%) and independents (63% to 35%).
“In Justice, national Republicans see a candidate who could overcome Manchin’s deep roots and political resilience as a Democrat in a dark-red state, driven in part by the governor’s enormous appeal to people who also like Manchin, whose popularity is far worse than it was at a similar point in the 2018 cycle,” according to the Morning Consult report.