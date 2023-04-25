The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Campaign finance scrutiny

The latest U.S. Senate campaign report for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has raised questions given the Office of Congressional Ethics’ history of concerns with Mooney’s campaign finances.

 The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — Rep. Alex Mooney’s U.S. Senate campaign reported a substantial cash haul in the last quarter.

It also reported contributions and expenses that hearken back to past campaign finance reporting issues prompting congressional ethics investigators to conclude that Mooney, R-W.Va., might have broken House of Representatives rules and federal law.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you