CHARLESTON — Rep. Alex Mooney’s U.S. Senate campaign reported a substantial cash haul in the last quarter.
It also reported contributions and expenses that hearken back to past campaign finance reporting issues prompting congressional ethics investigators to conclude that Mooney, R-W.Va., might have broken House of Representatives rules and federal law.
Mooney’s campaign committee reported receiving $5,800 in the election cycle to date, including $400 in February, from the CEO of a company that the Office of Congressional Ethics said might have impermissibly funded a Mooney family vacation to Aruba.
The support has come from James Hogan, CEO of HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct mail fundraising agency, according to a Mooney 2023 first-quarter campaign finance report filed this month. Hogan’s wife contributed the same amount to the campaign, according to the report.
Mooney’s campaign reported 13 small-dollar expenses at Starbucks totaling $536 from January through March.
The Office of Congressional Ethics found in 2021 that past Mooney campaign finance reports had shown a “clean pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, including frequent small-dollar meal expenses at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s Charles Town home and office.
The money spent at Starbucks was classified as “meeting expenses.” The Starbucks locations weren’t specified.
The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics said Mooney, 51, and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba in 2021 paid for by HSP Direct, to which investigators said Mooney has significant personal and financial ties.
HSP Direct’s payment for the Mooney family’s trip to Aruba totaled at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, according to an ethics office review released last year.
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about a lack of House Ethics Committee approval of the trip, the ethics office said. If the five-term Republican congressman accepted impermissible gifts in the form of a trip to Aruba and free lodging and event space, then he might have violated House rules and federal law, the Office of Congressional Ethics concluded.
The independent OCE investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the House Ethics Committee, if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny.
Mooney has been the subject of two referrals from the Office of Congressional Ethics to the House Ethics Committee. The HEC hasn’t announced a resolution to either review.
The Office of Congressional Ethics’ second review highlighted the Aruba trip and other alleged potential violations, including a finding that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs.
That review stemmed from the first probe, which found that Mooney’s campaign had failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 of campaign spending since 2017. The ethics office cited evidence giving “reason to believe” that failure concealed thousands of dollars of personal use.
Mooney indicated that he was justified in charging meals to his campaign whenever there are constituents where he chooses to eat, the report notes, citing an Office of Congressional Ethics interview of Mooney from May 2021 in its investigation.
If Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, that would be a violation of federal law.
John Findlay, Mooney’s Senate campaign manager, defended the Starbucks expenses in an email by saying food and beverages are part of routine campaign expenses. Findlay didn’t respond to questions about the Hogan contributions or the circumstances or locations of the Starbucks expenses.
Delaney Marsco, senior ethics legal counsel for the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C.-based ethics watchdog nonprofit, said the reported Starbucks expenses raise red flags.
Marsco observed that the small amounts of the expenses — two were for $9.64 and $10.81 each — suggest they were only for one or two people.
“These small-dollar expenses kind of raise questions,” Marsco said.
Marsco views the Mooney campaign’s continued acceptance of support from the Hogans as unnecessarily troubling.
“[T]here’s a public trust element to this where the appearance of a conflict of interest, the appearance of impropriety, is just as bad [regarding] the public’s trust in government as an actual conflict of interest or an actual illegal act,” Marsco said. “The continued kind of financial relationship between the congressman and this entity could raise serious questions in the minds of voters about whether this is an appropriate relationship to maintain.”
Mooney defeated fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in the May 2022 primary for the new 2nd Congressional District after redistricting slashed West Virginia’s number of congressional districts from three to two.
Mooney’s Senate campaign raised more than $383,000 in net contributions from January through March, ending the period with more than $1.37 million on hand.
Mooney’s campaign netted more in contributions than that of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who hasn’t said if he will run for a third full term. Manchin’s campaign has substantially more cash on hand, more than $9.7 million, and raised roughly $237,000 in net contributions in the period.