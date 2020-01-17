The West Virginia 2020 election filing period is from Monday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 25 (applications must be postmarked by that date). The filing deadline for Huntington offices is Friday, Jan. 31.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 12, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Below are new filings. You can follow the growing list at www.herald-dispatch.com. Click News, then Election 2020 and Election Watch.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2: Incumbent Alex Mooney (R).
WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR: Doug Six of Burton (R), Ben Salango of Charleston (D), Ron Stollings of Danville (D), Jim Justice of Lewisburg (i) (R).
WEST VIRGINIA SECRETARY OF STATE: Incumbent Mac Warner (R).
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT DIVISION (1 SEAT): Tim Armstead.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE:District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne): Del. Ralph Rodighiero of Logan.
District 8 (parts of Putnam and Kanawha): Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE:District 13 (parts of Jackson, Mason and Putnam) — 2 seats: Scott Brewer of New Haven (D), Scott Cadle of Letart (i) (R).
District 15 (part of Putnam) — 1 seat: Geoff Foster of Winfield (i) (R).
District 16 (parts of Cabell and Lincoln) — 3 seats: Huntington City Councilman Mark Bates (R), Anna Lewis of Huntington (D).
District 18 (part of Cabell) — 1 seat: Paul David Ross of Salt Rock (D).
District 19 (part of Wayne) — 2 seats: Derrick Evans of Prichard (R), David Thompson of Fort Gay (D), Ric Griffith of Kenova (D), Tom Jarrell of Ceredo (D).
District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) — 2 seats: Nicholas Garret Young of Culloden (R).
District 38 (parts of Kanawha and Putnam) — 1 seat: Nikki Ardman of Cross Lanes (D), Dianna Graves of Cross Lanes (i) (R).
CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats open): DISTRICT 3:
Alyssa Bond of Huntington. DISTRICT 4: D. Bruce Shew of Huntington.
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION: Incumbent Nancy Cartmill of Barboursville (R).
CABELL COUNTY MAGISTRATE (all 7 seats open):DIVISION 2: Incumbent Mike Woelfel of Ona.
DIVISION 4: Tina Brooks of Huntington.
WAYNE COUNTY ASSESSOR: Ric Browning of Wayne (i) (D).
WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats open): UNION DISTRICT: Randall Trautwein of Lavalette (i). WESTMORELAND DISTRICT: Joann Hurley of Huntington (i).
WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION: Robert Thompson of Wayne (D).
WAYNE COUNTY MAGISTRATES (all 3 seats open):DIVISION 1: David Ferguson of Huntington (i).
DIVISION 2: Randy Wiles of Huntington (i).
DIVISION 3: Billy Dell Runyon of Wayne (i).
WAYNE COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:
Matthew Deerfield of Prichard (D).
WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF: Rick Thompson of Lavalette (i) (D).
WAYNE COUNTY SURVEYOR: Matthew Strogen of Wayne (D).
Jan. 25 is the final day of the filing period, but candidates can mail in their filings and have them accepted after the deadline as long as they are postmarked no later than Jan. 25.
