HUNTINGTON — First-time candidate Coy Miller secured the final Cabell County Board of Education seat with all 68 precincts reporting unofficial results Tuesday.
Miller, 73, said he felt a mix of emotions when he heard the news.
"It's excitement. It's a little bit of anxiety just from the standpoint of being able to begin to work on the school board. It's a humble feeling, too," he said. "And I think I already said it, but it's just excitement mainly to be able to serve."
The Board of Education conducted a special election Tuesday to fill one vacant seat left by Garland "Skip" Parsons, who died in March. Miller will serve for the remainder of Parsons' term, which expires at the end of June 2024. He will be sworn in next week.
Miller is a retired civil engineer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has served as a teen youth director for 25 years and currently serves as chairman of the Deacon Board of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ona.
As this is his first time serving on the board, Miller said he will take some time to learn about and adapt to his new role, and he will work with the other board members, Rhonda Smalley, Mary Neely, Alyssa Bond and Joshua Pauley, to do what's best for Cabell County students.
"I'm ready to work," he said. "I'm ready to hit the ground running and work for (students) and do everything I can for these students."
Miller, representing District 2, ran against current interim board member Dennis Caldwell, also of District 2, and former board member Charles Shaw, of District 1. All candidates were within roughly 500 votes of each other for the first 36 reporting precincts, but as more precincts reported, Miller's lead grew.
Caldwell, 75, said he was thankful and honored to temporarily serve on the Board of Education, and he will go on to serve students the way he did before — substitute teaching.
"When I was appointed, I wasn't sure if I was going to run again, but I thought if (the board) thought enough of me to appoint me, I should at least attempt to run again," he said. "But I knew if I didn't win, I would go back on the sub list."
Caldwell said it was an honor to serve on the board.
Shaw, 67, was appointed to the Board of Education in April 2021 and served until the end of June 2022. Shaw said even if he is not serving on the board, he will still serve his community through other organizations.
"I serve on several boards, so I'm very active in the community and I certainly will continue to do that," he said. "This has been a great experience. Even this election has been a great learning experience for me, and I want to absolutely thank each and every supporter that voted for me."
The final vote tallies, with all 68 precincts reporting, were: Caldwell, 5,262; Miller, 7,441; and Shaw, 5,716.
Tuesday's results remain unofficial until the Cabell County Board of Canvassers, made up of the commission, reviews all provisional ballots. The board is set to meet Monday, Nov. 14.