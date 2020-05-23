HUNTINGTON — Nine candidates are running for two open seats on the Cabell County Board of Education, campaigning on key issues of school safety, equity across schools, community engagement and meeting the basic needs of students, among others.
The Cabell County Board of Education is a five-member, nonpartisan body elected by county voters during the spring primary election.
No more than two members can serve from the same district at the same time, and there are five districts in the county.
One incumbent, District 4’s Garland “Skip” Parsons, is seeking re-election, and current member Gordon Ramey of District 2 will be leaving the board.
Current board members President Mary Neely, District 2; Vice President Rhonda Smalley, District 4; and Carole Garrison, District 3, are not up for re-election this year.
Those challenging for seats are H.D. “Butch” Day, District 1; Amanda Kinder, District 2; Dolores Johnson, District 2; Kenny Graybeal, District 3; Alyssa Bond, District 3; Jenny Anderson, District 4; D. “Bruce” Shew, District 4; and Tom Turman, District 4.
The top vote-getters win in the school board election, as long as no more than two are in the same district. In this election, Districts 2, 3 and 4 run that risk.
Because Neely is a sitting member in District 2, only Kinder or Johnson could win the second seat; because Garrison is a sitting member in District 3, only Bond or Graybeal could win the second seat; and because Smalley is a sitting member in District 4, only Shew, Turman or Anderson could win the second seat.
Jenny Anderson, 51, of Huntington, is the director of the Families Leading Change program, a parent engagement organizer and statewide Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) trainer.
With four children and four grandchildren who have all attended Cabell County schools, Anderson said she has over 30 years of experience navigating the district’s education system.
A key issue Anderson said she would tackle as a member of the Cabell BOE is strategizing ways to promote family engagement, especially for more vulnerable students.
“One of the key things that is missing is more family engagement. We have all these tools, so looking at those and how to really improve on them, that’s what I’d like to see,” she said. “And I think LSIC is a great way to do that.”
Anderson is also an advocate for more “participatory budgeting” and allowing community voices to help develop the budget for the school year.
“Often, the families we most need to engage are not part of that. One focus is really trying to engage or reach children with special needs or those on a lower socioeconomic level,” she said.
Anderson said she would also like to see an expansion of CTE programs in the next 10 years to help students into potential jobs after high school, as well as continuing to meet basic needs of students and seeing an equal amount of education tools and technology across the district.
A “product of Cabell County schools,” Alyssa Bond is a 39-year-old former radiologic technologist and stay-at-home mother to five children, all who attend Cabell County schools.
Bond is also a volunteer, vice president of the Cabell Midland High School LSIC and was appointed to the Cabell County BOE in March 2018 for four months to fulfill the term of Karen Nance.
Bond said she knows the expectations of being a sitting board member and would be extremely active in the position, should she be elected.
“The reason I feel very called to this position is we have five children and they are very different. This gives me an amazing scope concerning the public school system and what improvements we could make,” Bond said. “I’m also inside the schools. I know what is going on there, and it’s important to help students find what they want to do and then open up that path to them.”
Bond said she would be in favor of expanding the Cabell County Career Technology Center and the programs offered to students.
“I am a huge supporter of the CCCTC. These are wonderful programs,” she said. “I am not a supporter of saying, ‘If you don’t go to a four-year college, you won’t be successful.’ That is absolutely not true.”
Bond said her No. 1 priority is helping students excel in flexible, small classroom settings, as well as continuing to meet their basic needs.
“I am for lowering that teacher-to-student ratio. We need smaller classrooms. We need our teachers — we need to make sure their basic needs are met and their educational needs are met,” she said. “I don’t want to see ‘cookie cutter’ programs.”
A “back to the basics” change in education is what H.D. “Butch” Day, 70, of Huntington, would like to see in Cabell County should he be elected to the BOE.
Day is the current owner of The Framemaker and has a background as a therapist specializing in mental health.
Day said he would push for a focus on critical thinking in schools and allowing teachers to educate based on the student as opposed to a core curriculum.
“We’ve replaced American history, government, civics with social studies,” Day said. “And there is a big gap in the knowledge. We’re in a battle for our children and grandchildren.”
Day said he would take his ideas to the state level, as well as promote life skills classes like home economics to be reinstated in schools across the board.
“These basic, important things — how to open a checkbook, how to cook — those basic things have been almost eroded from the school system,” he said.
Day is also a supporter of Cabell County’s 10-year facilities plan and would help support the renewal of the bond issue levy.
Kenny Graybeal, 60, has lived in Huntington for most of his life, and has run for a seat on the BOE in the past. He has been involved in politics for 25 years and has been an employee at Cabell County Schools in various positions, including a custodian position for seven years.
Graybeal said he is passionate about seeing Cabell County become one of the top districts in the state by being a team player with the current administration.
“We’re on the road,” he said. “But we’re not there yet.”
Graybeal said he would like to address school safety as a member of the BOE, as he has seen firsthand problems in various facilities during his time employed with the county.
From outdated facilities to school entrance safety, Graybeal said students and staff need to feel comfortable to produce a stable learning environment.
“I want to address safety. That’s one of my key points,” he said. “Our kids need to be safe at schools.”
Graybeal said it’s also important that the county continue feeding students free of charge, and should budget issues arise due to COVID-19, meals would not be something he would ever consider eliminating.
“We have to learn to scale down,” he said. “One of the main things we do have to do is re-evaluate positions.”
With 20 years of experience as a teacher at Huntington High School and many more as a professor at Marshall University, Dolores Johnson, 78, of Huntington, said she would make it a priority to support teachers and growth in the profession.
Johnson said one of the biggest issues she sees today is teacher stress, which can lead to issues for students, as well.
“One of my priorities would be working toward decreasing stress in schools caused by problems like dropouts, drugs, bullying, safety issues, increased demands,” she said. “I would also like to see an increase in teacher pay.”
Johnson said she is also in favor of more flexible scheduling for students, including year-round schooling, independent learning and career exploration experiences.
“I do not think the school day works for every student,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of students who work, stay home with siblings, and I think because of the new technology, some students would be ready for independent learning.”
Johnson said she would also put an emphasis on the learning community as a whole, including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cooks and “everyone that the child comes in contact with.”
As a work-at-home mom with two students in middle and elementary school in Cabell County, Amanda Kinder, 31, of Huntington, said she is active as a community organizer, volunteer, PTO member and chair/member of LSIC groups.
Kinder said her biggest concern in the district to date is inequity among lower income schools.
“It seems like lower performing or lower income schools in the county kind of tend to get the short end of the stick,” she said. “It’s really important we acknowledge all the schools and to make sure they’re receiving the same opportunities regardless of the income bracket of the families.”
Kinder also said she wants to see a greater emphasis on becoming a trauma-informed district amid fallout from the ongoing opioid epidemic in the state.
“I want to make sure that our schools are providing a safe and trauma-informed culture. I don’t think we’re doing enough as a school system to make sure our staff and administrators are appropriately trained on how to provide trauma-informed care,” Kinder said. “I do feel like that training is really important.”
Kinder said she is also passionate about protecting the existing jobs and infrastructure of the county, especially as the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop.
“Regardless of how we do learning, we need teachers and service personnel, and I think if we’re not carefully making sure we have a workforce, then we’re not going to be able to meet the needs of our students,” she said, “whether they’re in the building one day a week or five days a week.”
Garland “Skip” Parsons, 80, of Barboursville, has served on the Cabell County BOE for two terms and is seeking a third term as a sitting member.
Parsons said his years of experience and success as a board member drove him to run for re-election.
Parsons was a supporter of universal meals for students, voted against the closing of Davis Creek Elementary School and other methods of consolidation, helped hire 27 counselors and social workers as well as voted to fund many large district projects, including the Highlawn Elementary School building.
During Parsons’ time on the board, he also played a role in hiring the county’s current superintendent, Ryan Saxe.
Parsons said he hopes to see the district hire more service personnel, counselors and social workers in the coming years in order to continue on the path the county is on, as absenteeism is going down and graduation rates are increasing.
“I also want to hire and keep top-quality teachers,” he said. “My top priorities are to give students a quality education in a clean, safe environment, continue with the free lunch program and to see what more we can do for special-needs children.”
Parsons said he will also push for more technology in schools across the district.
D. “Bruce” Shew, 71, of Huntington, plans to use his background and years of experience at West Virginia American Water to create success in Cabell County Schools through a hard look at the district’s budget, should he be elected.
Shew said he hopes to tackle the county’s dropout issues by engaging students in the school community from a young age.
“Right now, we have got to start young. These kids that are coming in now, with the drug epidemic we have, you’re liable to have 40-50% of kids in some areas that could be left behind,” Shew said. “I really think we need to concentrate on getting our parents and kids involved in a very young age.”
Shew said that could involve changes to class sizes and the hiring of more aids and support personnel.
“So that’s got to be worked into the budget without affecting morale,” he said.
Shew said his history in finances will allow him to make necessary changes, although he is against making reductions in staff, particularly teachers.
“We need to look at the money that’s available, what’s needed, the grants we’re going to need,” Shew said. “I am against cutting staff, because that’s just hurting the students.”
Instead, Shew said, a deeper look at construction budgets and cost of projects should be implemented.
Tom Turman, 53, of Barboursville, said he hopes to bring his experience in business and management at Frontier Communications as well as his parental view of the school system to the board should he be elected.
Turman, who has two children in the county, said the district needs to improve in the realm of fiscal responsibility and look at how each dollar can be used for the benefit of the student.
“We might not have money for new computers, but there’s money for a football field — something’s not right there,” he said. “I’m really here for the kids, and that’s the one thing I hope to put some common sense to.”
Turman is also an advocate for the voices of the community and said listening to LSIC members, as well as students, could be an effective way to tackle issues such as absence rates.
“I’ve attended LSIC meetings,” he said. “And they’ve asked, ‘What can we do to better engage the students to help the absence rates?’ I said, ‘Have we ever really asked the students why they’re not going to school?’”
Turman said those students might be prime candidates for an online education program, as he also supports flexible scheduling.
“We want to produce a socially responsible adult,” he said. “I don’t care as much about chasing statistics, and we can’t do that if we don’t think about where we spend our money.”
Board members are paid $160 per meeting for up to 50 meetings. Anything above that, they are not paid for.
The West Virginia primary election takes place June 9. More information on the candidates for other positions can be found online at www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/.