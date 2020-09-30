West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Wednesday offered clarification to comments made by President Donald Trump in Tuesday night's Presidential Debate.
During the debate, Trump said West Virginia mailmen sold ballots.
"They have mailmen with lots of -- did you see what’s going on. Take a look at West Virginia, mailmen selling the ballots. They are being sold. They are being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country,” Trump said.
Warner, a Republican, clarified Wednesday that West Virginia experienced a unique circumstance where a postal carrier altered absentee ballot applications, not ballots.
A county clerk uncovered the altered applications and quickly turned the case over to the Secretary of State, Warner's office said.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV prosecuted the case, and in July, the postal carrier pleaded guilty.
"Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure, and fair,” Warner said.
He praised West Virginia’s 55 county clerks who work tirelessly to prevent election fraud and interference of all types from taking place.
“We have conducted extensive training with clerks and election officials, covering everything from cyber security, to continuity of operations, to preventing and detecting fraud. This was a prime example of a dedicated clerk, closely watching her election process, and quickly reporting an anomaly as she had been trained to do. The system worked, and we were able to rapidly assure the voters of West Virginia that the election was secure,” Warner said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also spoke out against Trump's claim.
“It’s plain wrong that President Trump would mislead Americans to think mail-in voter fraud is happening in West Virginia," he said in a statement Wedensday. "There is no widespread voter fraud in West Virginia and any claim to the contrary is false.
"Mail-in voting is safe and altering ballots is a felony punishable with up to five years in prison and a $20,000 fine in West Virginia, in addition to any federal penalty. To suggest anything different is just not true and an attempt to undermine Americans’ faith in our Democratic process and disparage West Virginia is wrong.”
The Secretary of State's Office has a toll free phone number to take complaints of improper election activities: 877-FRAUD-WV (877-372-8688).