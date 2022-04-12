We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Mike Finley
CANDIDATE FOR: Lawrence County, Ohio, Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: finleyforcommissioner.com
HOME CITY: Burlington, Ohio
HOME COUNTY: Lawrence
AGE: 64
EDUCATION: Graduate of Chesapeake High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Fayette Township Trustee and General Contractor
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Board Member for the Special Needs Youth Sportsmen, Board Member for the Burlington Concerned Citizens, Founding Board Member for People for the Point, National Wild Turkey Federation.
FAMILY: I have 5 kids that I am very proud of and 2 grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: If you know me, you know that I am not afraid of hard work. I am a self-made man with a strong desire to serve others. I do not back down from anyone or anything. I am ready to roll my sleeves up, dig in, and make Lawrence County the best it can be.
1. If elected, would you be in favor of keeping the 5th Street door to the courthouse open to better serve the public?
I think both doors to the Courthouse should be open during business hours to better serve the public.
2. Are you in favor of building a new senior center in Rome Township? Why or why not?
I think we should build 3 Senior Centers (Rome, Burlington, Ironton) to better serve our seniors. This option would be more accessible to all who wish to partake. As a contractor, I will be instrumental in making this happen.
3. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
I think the Commissioners need some level of set office hours during the week. This will allow time to devote to seeking out additional resources, grants, and research to better our county. During those office hours — we would have an open-door policy to hear from the people. We need less talk and more action to move forward and prosper.
4. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We stop waiting on companies to come to us — WE GO TO THEM. Create an economic development committee (citizens, not elected officials) and work together to get in front of as many companies/industries as possible.
5. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Job Creation: We need opportunities here, so our young people do not have to leave Lawrence County to be successful. Working Together: We need to stop worry about who is getting the credit and just do the job. Forget about party affiliation, cross the aisle, and make fiscally responsible decisions. We do not need to sell the Union-Rome Sewer District.
6. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
I would love to create several community groups that go out into other counties across the United States, meet with their leaders, and see what they are doing that is successful. I would hire a full-time grant writer whose main job is to help write grants to bring in funding.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
I would create a scholarship at each of the area high schools based on community service with a focus on litter. Encourage and engage groups throughout the county to get involved to make a difference.
8. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Yes, 100%, the writing is on the wall. The amount of government allocated funds and incentives in the renewable sector is proof this is the direction we are heading. Getting in on the forefront of this is imperative. It will also create job opportunities for the planning, construction, implementation, and management.