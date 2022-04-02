We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Tim Sexton
CANDIDATE FOR: Lawrence County, Ohio, County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: votetimsexton.com. Facebook: votetimsexton
HOME CITY: Coal Grove
HOME COUNTY: Lawrence County
AGE: 60
EDUCATION: Dawson Bryant High School Graduate, Ohio State Patrol Academy, Ohio University - Associates of Law Enforcement Technology and Bachelors of Criminal Justice, National Sheriff's Institute, Ohio Public Managers Course Participant. Many professional courses attended in Public Management. Certified Ohio Investigative Agent & Peace Officer.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Investigative Agent with Southern Ohio Council of Governments, contracted with Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Ohio State Patrol-State Trooper, Municipal Court, Instructor, Law Enforcement @ Collins Career Center. Investigator, Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney, Lawrence County Sheriff (two-terms), Director - Lawrence Drug & Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Administrator, Director - Re-entry Program contracted with Kentucky Corrections & Federal Bureau of Prisons, Adjunct Faculty - Ohio University Criminal Justice Program.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Burlington Historical Jail Committee past member, Lawrence County Cemetery Ghost Walk Volunteer Presenter, Life of Christ Christmas Drive-Thru Drama, Youth Program Coach of Little League Baseball and Basketball.
FAMILY: parents, Reverend George "Mick" Sexton and Barbara Sexton; wife, Gina Sexton (39 years); son, Tyler; daughters, Taylor and Talia; grandchildren, Sophia, Ellie and Sammy.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Lawrence County, natural beauty, conservative values, patriotism second to none is home. I have unique credentials having worked in five government offices at the county and state level. I was honored to serve as your Sheriff. Locally, many tax dollars are budgeted for criminal justice needs. My career has prepared me to bring a special perspective as Commissioner. I am goal oriented with criminal justice leadership experience and proven management skills. I want to lead to change course in the drug epidemic. With an OPEN DIALOGUE a jail project can come to fruition. Allow me to serve you again.
1. If elected, would you be in favor of keeping the 5th Street door to the courthouse open to better serve the public?
To close that door I feel enhances safety. I do not believe it will lessen government services. The Prosecutor has relocated. Only one office remains at that side. Is it an absolute need? No. It must, however, remain available for use if Common Pleas Court is in session.
2. Are you in favor of building a new senior center in Rome Township? Why or why not?
I do not disfavor any program to benefit senior citizens. I would look at all options, such as a leased location re-modeled to bid specifications? This path can be less expensive and provide quicker occupancy for senior activities. If a center were opened, I would include a separate entrance and space for Sheriff's personnel as a "community sub-station".
3. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
1. Set goals with reasonable identified outcomes and timelines. 2. Confer with proven, accountable, experts and companies. 3. Rate desired projects and seek public input, i.e. public surveys. 4. Consider the project's importance, will it improve quality of life? 5. Know or identify how a project is to be funded.
4. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Market Lawrence County. Use resources like OUSC Busines & Media Programs. Physically clean up Lawrence County. Removal of abandoned buildings via the Land bank. Encourage economic development groups to join for a common cause in business recruitment and job creation. Take the lead in using more social media recruitment of companies. Promote location...our river and rails are an asset.
5. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1) Jail construction: Location, Size/bed capacity, Cost, $32 million. 2) a Commission imposed sales tax levy for jail operations. 3) Drug epidemic; The workforce is reduced, crimes increase, precious loved ones pass too soon.
6. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
I will… 1. Be a dedicated FULL-TIME Commissioner. 2. Spend YOUR tax dollars wisely. 3. Meet regularly with each office-holder. 4. Interact often with Senate & House office holders representing OUR county. 5. Drive to Columbus, engage leaders there reminding them WE exist in Lawrence County. 6. Use my knowledge and experience to make Lawrence County safer, cleaner, and business-friendly.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Roll up our sleeves, clean up Lawrence County. More Community Service Crews of non-violent offenders. Secure funds for Township ongoing litter programming. Be efficient using funds of the Solid Waste District to beautify our county. Invest in our youth. Hire summer litter workers. Seek local companies to donate time and equipment to target larger dump sites. Enhance recycling.
8. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
As a Commissioner I will listen and learn. For instance, solar and wind power generation may play a future role. I refer back to my earlier response...confer with reliable, accountable people and companies. Commissioners should know how a project can be or will be funded. Provide accurate information to the public involving expenditures of THEIR tax dollars.