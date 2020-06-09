HUNTINGTON — After one incumbent Huntington City Council member and one appointed member lost their seats in the June 9 primary election, the 11-seat council will welcome at least eight new additions following the general election in November, according to unofficial results at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Sitting members in Districts 2, 3, 6, 8 and at-large did not pursue re-election or had reached their term limits.
In District 1, incumbent Joyce Clark, a Democrat seeking her third and final term in the seat, received 289 votes over candidate Adelle Perkey-Nicholas’ 250.
The Republican candidate for District 1, Tyler Bowen, was unopposed in the race with 304 votes, and will now take on incumbent Clark in November.
In District 2, candidates had the advantage of facing no opposition from an incumbent.
Democratic candidate Stephanie Heck won over three other suitors with 116 votes; Johnny McCallister came in a narrow second with 101 votes.
Todd Sweeney claimed the Republican slot for the race with 113 votes, with Jim Rumbaugh behind at 80 votes.
District 3’s representative Charles Shaw, who was appointed in March to fill an unexpired term, did not pursue election, and four Democratic candidates vied for the seat in the primary.
Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh defeated three other opponents with 62 votes, ahead of Terry Houck, who reportedly had 43 votes.
With no Republican opposition in the fall, Rumbaugh will be the likely winner of the District 3 seat.
Both Republican and Democratic candidates in District 4 ran without opposition and will have a guaranteed spot in the November election.
Incumbent councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler, director of development at the Huntington Museum of Art, was elected in 2016 and will face off against Republican Jeff Ward in November for a second term.
Wheeler received 800 votes and Ward received 363 votes, both unopposed.
As for District 5, the replacement for the seat was likely decided Tuesday evening.
Incumbent Tonia Kay Page, a Democrat elected in 2016, lost her spot on council to Teresa Johnson, who received 445 votes to Page’s 248 votes.
With no Republican opposition in District 5, Johnson will join the council in January, pending the canvass.
Council Chairman Mark Bates in District 6 will also be leaving the council next year, and Democratic candidate Holly Smith Mouth, who received 562 votes, will vie for the seat along with Republican candidate William A. Dawson Jr., receiving 264 votes.
Similar to that of District 4, the Republican and Democrat winners in District 7 ran without opposition and will advance to the general election.
Current District 7 seat and Vice Chairman Mike Shockley, director of sales at the former Holiday Inn & Suites turned Delta Hotel by Marriott and elected in 2016, received 368 votes and will now go up against Republican Luke Brumfield, who received 219 votes.
In another race without an incumbent opponent, District 8 candidate Pat Jones, a Democrat, sailed past competitor Tommy Matty with 213 votes to Matty’s 76.
Jones will now take on Linda Blough, a Republican candidate who defeated her opponent, Josh Adkins, 131 to 45.
In District 9, Ted V. Kluemper Jr., a Democrat who was appointed to council in August 2019, was knocked out of the race by Ally Layman, who received 238 votes to Kluemper’s 202.
Republican candidate Dale Anderson defeated Brian Asbury with 200 votes to Asbury’s 137 and will now compete against Layman for the seat in November.
Both at-large seat holders, Carol Polan and Rebecca Howe, will be saying farewell to City Council, and four nominees, two Democrat and two Republican, are now in the running for their positions.
Both Republican candidates in the primary will advance to the general election.
Joshua Garnes received 1,477 votes and David Harrington received 1,728 votes in the race.
Two out of the seven candidates in the Democratic party will likely advance — DuRon Jackson, who came out on top with 2,135 votes, and Bob Bailey, who received 1,808 votes.
All vote totals are unofficial and depend on absentee ballots that have been mailed but not received at the county clerks’ offices and pending the official canvass, which begins next week.