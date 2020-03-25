This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
As a person who has served the citizens of Huntington and Cabell County for most of my career, I have decided to expand my public service to southern West Virginia.
Frankly, I believe we need to stop the fighting and stone throwing. It is time to elect people who will work for the people and get things done for the working class, seniors and veterans. Therefore, I want to talk about my core values.
Our veterans deserve the best care and support this great country can offer.
Too many veterans do not receive proper medical care and live in poverty. I will stand and fight for all who served with valor to help them get those benefits and the help they deserve. These proud men and women protected our freedoms, and it is now time for us to stand up for them.
Along with our veterans, seniors have paved the way for us.
Retirement needs to be the golden years of one’s life. Those who have worked hard need to know that they will receive the medical and financial benefits promised them. People should not have to choose between paying their utilities, buying groceries or buying their medicine. Affordable medical care and Social Security need to remain part of the American dream.
Education must be a priority. Our teachers are professionals who deserve an income that recognizes their responsibility to prepare our children for the world of work and civic engagement. Too many of the proposed federal reforms for elementary and secondary education move us backward. We need to listen to our teachers to learn how best to support public education.
We in West Virginia do not want handouts. We want real jobs that pay a living wage. I will work to bring emerging commercial opportunities for West Virginia, including jobs in the aeronautics industry, alternative energy, cybersecurity and the rehabilitation of exhausted mines and innovations in farming technologies. I will revise the Appalachian Regional Commission budget and mission to provide development grants to allow local communities to develop new sources of commerce. I will revise federal labor laws to ensure full-time employment that provides a fair wage and access to affordable care. I will work to provide incentives for corporations that expand to Appalachia and hire veterans, provide job training and support family and catastrophic leave.
As for addiction, we need rational and systematic efforts to curb drug abuse. We need to arrest, prevent and treat. I will work to grant greater coordination among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track and break the commercial markets supporting drug trade. I will work to support the in-school and after-school programs to help children develop the skills needed to avoid addiction. I will work to enhance programs that treat the addicted. These efforts include our fine drug courts and community-based treatment centers. I will fight for Mental Health Parity, after-school programming and job enrichment.
Lastly, higher education has become a burden on college students.
Many graduate with too much debt. We need to change our student financial aid policy from one that allows banks to charge high interest rates to one that invests in our students’ future. We need to provide debt forgiveness for students entering critical occupations and willing to work in economically distressed areas.
We also need to provide equal support not only for students entering colleges and universities, but also for those students in community colleges, and trade and vocational schools.