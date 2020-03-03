Putnam County Republican Club to meet March 10
HURRICANE, W.Va. — The next meeting of the Putnam County Republican Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at First State Bank, 3754 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
This month’s guest speakers will be gubernatorial candidates Woody Thrasher and Brooke Lunsford. Also speaking will be Putnam County Commissioner Steve Andes and County Commission candidates Brian Ellis and Brenden Long. Other public officials and candidates for public office will be in attendance.
For more information, contact club president Tony Hodge by phone or text message at 304-972-7950 or club vice president Cindy Farley at 304-382-5841.