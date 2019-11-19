IRONTON — There won't be any need for a coin toss to determine the winner of the Chesapeake mayor's race after the two candidates ended in a tie.
A recanvass by the Lawrence County Board of Elections over the weekend showed that Kimberly Oldaker finished with 81 votes to 78 for Mayor Tommy Templeton and 39 for Michael D. Ferguson. Templeton and Oldaker tied with 77 votes each after the initial votes were counted. Three of four provisional ballots went to Oldaker in the recanvass.
That was the only change following the recanvass.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Supreme Court as yet has taken no action on a lawsuit filed by Mayor Katrina Keith to have Sam Cramblit II declared unfit to run as a non-partisan candidate for Ironton mayor.
Keith filed suit against the Lawrence County Board of Elections seeking to block Cramblit from running for mayor, saying he didn't qualify to run under the Ironton city charter.
Cramblit defeated Keith in the mayor's race by a total of 2,082 to 827. He is set to be sworn in to a four-year term as mayor beginning Dec. 1.
Chris Haney, Jacob Hock and Mike Pierce also will be sworn in Dec. 1 to four-year seats on Ironton City Council. The three defeated longtime council members Jim Tordiff and Chuck O'Leary.
Other winners in the general election include Roger D. Camp in the Athalia mayor's race, Gary Sherman in the Coal Grove mayor's race, Richard H. Dunfee in the Proctorville mayor's race and Jeff Gaskin in the South Point mayor's race. They will be sworn in to four-year terms after the first of the year.
While voters in Upper Township, Lawrence Township, Chesapeake and Athalia all approved renewals of fire levies.
Voters in Ironton, meanwhile, rejected a proposal to increase the city's income tax by a total of 2,198 to 712.
County voters rejected a request for a two-and-a-half mill levy to support the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities by a total of 7,046 to 6,692.
The board is considering putting the issue back before voters in the March 17 primary, but a decision on the amount and length of any tax is yet to be specified by board officials. About 3,700 county residents have signed petitions asking for another vote to support 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.