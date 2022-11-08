WAYNE — In a race for an open Wayne County Commission seat, Republican Travis Thompson took a quick lead over Democrat Matt Stanley and rode the “wave” to the end of the night with a landslide unofficial victory in the 2022 general election.
That wave could be labeled as red, due to the clear numbers in favor of Republican candidates in Wayne County, with upsets coming at the state level and in the local county clerk race, with Republican Craig Evans beating Democrat Jimmy Scott with 4,908 votes to Scott’s 4,480.
Scott appeared to be the favorite in Wayne County, due in part to Evans’ absence during the run-up to both the primary and general elections.
Other candidates reported never seeing Evans at meet-the-candidates or political events, leaving much unknown about Tuesday night’s winner.
Scott said he was disappointed, but he ran for the seat to keep the integrity of elections alive, so he had to accept the voters’ choice.
“It’s not the outcome we hoped for, but I can’t thank you enough for your love and support,” he said. “Wayne County voters have spoken, and they have made it clear which party they prefer to represent them.”
He congratulated Evans and said it was time to move on to something else.
Thompson, however, was the clear winner of the night. He began pulling ahead quickly and doubling votes for a 6,609 to 3,073 win.
He said he believes his success centers around not only getting out in the communities and letting people know who he is, but also doing so early.
“By having to run both a primary and general election, I was able to really get out in Wayne County and get my name, face and platform known,” he said.
Though new to the political world as a first-time politician this election season, Thompson focused on his down-home values and commitment to local business and economy.
When it came to the early lead, he said he was surprised but happy to jump ahead quickly and be able to slightly relax and enjoy the evening.
“I am looking forward to getting in there and bringing all the things I ran my platform on to life,” he said. “I have had a great support system and am very thankful to those who have backed me and been there for me through this whole process.”
