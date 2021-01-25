WAYNE — A replacement for Derrick Evans, the Republican delegate from Wayne County who resigned his seat earlier this month after facing charges connected to breaching the U.S. Capitol, is expected to be announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday following a series of interviews with candidates and input from the state Republican Executive Committee.
In the event of a legislative vacancy in the house, the governor selects a person from three locally submitted candidates to fill the seat.
While Evans was elected in November to represent District 19 in the West Virginia House of Delegates, he resigned on Jan. 9, shortly after being sworn into office, after charges were filed against him for his participation in the breach on Jan. 6, during which he filmed himself entering the Capitol in Washington, D.C., with a mob of people. He had not served in active session.
To fill a legislative vacancy, the governor is given the names of the three potential candidates who are chosen by the vacated spot's party committee — in this case, the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, which narrowed a list of nearly 10 names to the required three for the governor's consideration.
Typically, the process allows up to 15 days for the county committee to submit names, after which the governor has five days to choose.
But after the Wayne County committee submitted names to the state for the District 19 seat, a second interview process occurred.
Jeff Maynard, chairman of the Wayne County committee, said after the executive committee conducted phone interviews the week of Jan. 11 and sent a list to the governor Jan. 14, it was informed by the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee that staff members from the state group would come to Wayne County to be present for in-person interviews.
The second round of interviews took place Jan. 21 at the Wayne County Courthouse, with one name from the original list changed so former Delegate Mark Ross, Republican politician Chad Shaffer and Josh Booth would be submitted as the three choices. Booth was reportedly the individual absent from the county committee's list but included after the second round of interviews.
According to Maynard, the state committee asked the same questions as the original local committee during interviews.
Attempts to reach the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee for clarification on its role in the replacement process were unsuccessful as of press time Monday.
In the West Virginia Legislature, senators are elected to four-year terms with half the seats up for election every two years, while all members of the House of Delegates are up for election every two years.
State lawmakers legally eligible must be United States citizens and eligible to vote. A delegate must be at least 18 years old and a resident of his or her district for one year while a senator must be at least 25 years old and a resident of the state for five years.
Wayne County News Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt contributed to this story.